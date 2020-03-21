I want to dedicate this week’s column to the concept of social distancing. I have been working all week to try to ensure my veterinary practice is able to help pets in need during the ongoing public health crisis. That means implementing policies to keep my staff healthy and to conserve supplies.
The best way to limit the spread of disease through a group of people is to limit contact. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control is recommending everyone keep 6 feet between people and not allow any group of people to exceed 10 individuals. In a veterinary practice, that means limiting human access to the clinic.
Many practices have closed their buildings to the public and are having staff members meet clients at their cars for admitting pets to the hospital. This is a good way to limit people inside the building, but special care must be taken to limit close contact during the transfer and to ensure pets don’t escape.
My practice has a large reception area that is well-ventilated and divided into two large open areas with plenty of windows. I decided that the space would allow for a safe option for admitting patients into the practice, as long as we strictly limited the number of individuals in the building at any time.
The moment that we implemented our biosecurity measures, I began to notice how many people really do not understand the importance of social distancing in the face of an emerging disease.
Despite large red stop signs and specific instructions posted on the door, many people just walked right in. Despite closing the building to anyone without an appointment, several folks decided it was alright to come in to shop for some joint supplement or dog shampoo. Accordingly, we had to resort to locking the doors!
Similarly, the stay-home orders issued by schools and workplaces have been viewed by some as an opportunity to get shopping errands done. We are getting calls for updating vaccines that are not due until this summer and a countless string of requests to bring pets in for nail trims. Callers keep telling us that it is a convenient time for them since they are home for a couple of weeks.
We are having to explain to them that the reason they were sent home from work or school was TO STAY HOME!
In addition to helping reduce the spread of disease through our community, it is important for veterinarians to conserve resources for pets who really need care. It has become difficult to stock surgical masks, gloves, disinfectant, and several other important items. If we use up some of our disinfectant to clean a room after a nail trim, that’s less disinfectant that will be available—both for our practice and for the healthcare supply chain in general.
Our practice is offering “virtual” appointments to pets who we have seen within the past 12 months. A smartphone with an internet connection can allow a veterinarian to do a basic evaluation on a pet without the owner having to leave home. Many simple problems can be addressed through this form of telemedicine. We are then able to ship medications directly to homes or leave them in our drive-up “medication mailbox” at our practice.
We are also offering “concierge” service for pets that really need to be seen in person. A member of our staff meets the pet owner in our parking lot or in one of our reception area transfer stations. The pet is taken inside the clinic for evaluation while the owner waits outside or in their car. We have also been seeing some appointments outside.
If your pet needs more medications or supplies, please contact your veterinarian about how to get them without having to enter their building. Similarly, if your pet needs medical care, please call ahead and follow the instructions that you are given.
Finally, if there is something routine that can be put off for a couple of weeks, like a nail trim, please just stay home for now.
