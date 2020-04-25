Last week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Veterinary Services Laboratories announced confirmed cases of the virus that causes COVID-19 infection in two pet cats. These were the first pets in the United States to test positive for SARS-CoV-2.
Both cats experienced mild respiratory symptoms and they are expected to fully recover. While one of the cats lived with people who were symptomatic for COVID-19, the other cat did not. Public health officials still believe that the cat likely contracted the virus from an infected person. That person may have been an asymptomatic individual in the household, or the cat may have come into contact with someone outside the home.
Although there is still much to learn about this virus, scientists have found no evidence that animals are playing any important role in its transmission to people. With more than 3 million people in the world testing positive for SARS-CoV-2, we would expect to have seen more pets affected if they were easily susceptible.
But until we know more, the CDC is recommending the following:
—Do not let pets interact with people or other animals outside the household.
—Keep cats indoors when possible to prevent them from interacting with other animals or people.
—Walk dogs on a leash, maintaining at least 6 feet from other people and animals.
—Avoid dog parks or public places where a large number of people and dogs gather.
In other words, social distancing has come to our pets!
These guidelines are in addition to the prior advice that applied to people who suspect that they may have COVID-19 or have tested positive for virus. Those guidelines recommend that sick individuals restrict contact with your pets and other animals, in the same way they would with other people. That includes:
When possible, have another member of your household care for your pets while you are sick.
Avoid contact with your pet, including petting, snuggling, being kissed or licked, and sharing food or bedding.
If you must care for your pet or be around animals while you are sick, wear a cloth face covering and wash your hands before and after you interact with them.
At this time, routine testing of pets is not recommended. State animal health and public health officials have advised veterinarians to consult with them before testing an animal that may be infected with SARS-CoV-2. It is important to note that tests used for animals does not take away from the supply that is being used for people.
If your pet is experiencing respiratory symptoms, especially if (s)he has been exposed to a person suffering from COVID-19, please contact your family veterinarian for advice. The best websites for updated information on COVID-19 and pets continue to be AVMA.org and coronavirus.gov.
