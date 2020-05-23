Now that Virginia has entered Phase 1 of COVID-19 recovery, I am happy to report that the Cat Cottage at Clevengers Corner has reopened.
The region’s first feline-only veterinary facility offers a low-stress environment designed specifically around the comforting and gentle care of cats.
Since the Cat Cottage has lots of soft surfaces that are difficult to rapidly disinfect, we are still not inviting human family members into the building. But we have installed a special WiFi network in our parking lot so appointments can be watched from the comfort of your car. Simply bring along a smart phone, tablet or laptop, and you will be able to participate in your cat’s appointment.
Now, onto this week’s questions:
There has been a baby bird fluttering outside near our bushes. It seems like she has fallen out of the nest. What should I do to care for her?
In late spring and early summer, many wild birds experience a fledgling stage of development. These birds are old enough to leave the nest, but still need the attention of a parent. Typically, these fledglings jump around and practice flying, but usually cannot completely master the skill yet. Think of these fledglings as “bird teenagers.”
The mother will usually be keeping a pretty close watch over fledglings. They help them find food and avoid predators. Sometimes, you may see a panicked mother bird trying to distract you if you walk to close to her offspring. It is important to leave the fledgling alone, so the mother will continue to care for it.
Keep your cats and dogs indoors or closely supervised if you have a fledgling in your yard. Many of these birds die from interactions with pets or because well-meaning “rescuers” take them away from their mothers.
In Virginia, all wildlife legally belongs to the commonwealth. Individuals are not allowed to care for wildlife other than to bring them to a veterinarian or licensed wildlife rehabilitator. These laws are for the protection of the animals and public health.
If you suspect any wild animal is sick or injured, leave them in place and contact a veterinarian or animal control for advice.
I’ve heard handling wildlife can give you Salmonella. Is it all wildlife or just reptiles?
Salmonella can be carried by many types of animals. It is the most common human illness linked to exotic pets. Many pet and wild reptiles, especially aquatic turtles, carry this bacterium on their skins. Some birds, especially baby chicks and ducks, are sources of salmonella exposure. Even some dogs and cats shed this bacterium in their feces, especially those that are fed raw meat. (Please do not feed your pets raw diets!)
In people, Salmonella causes unpleasant symptoms like abdominal cramps, nausea, watery or bloody diarrhea, vomiting, and fever. The bacteria can be particularly serious in children, seniors, and people with impaired immune systems. Most people are exposed through undercooked meat or eggs. Most animals that carry the bacteria do not show any symptoms.
To prevent salmonella exposure from pets and wildlife, be sure to wash hands with soap and warm water after handling reptiles, birds, or any animal feces. Keep exotic environments clean. Supervise children handling pets and ensure proper hand washing. Young children and immuno-compromised people should avoid direct contact with reptiles and birds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.