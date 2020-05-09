Now that veterinary practices have been utilizing enhanced biosecurity procedures for two months, I would like to share some things we have learned from the experience.
(1) In general, pets have been calmer and more comfortable without their human family members in the examination room. This was a surprise to me. I had assumed that pets are stressed by the presence of the veterinarian, and calmed by the presence of their family. Indeed, that is the case for some very nervous pets. However, it has become quite apparent that many, maybe most, stressed pets are sensing and reflecting human anxiety during their appointments.
I am not sure if the reduced anxiety that we are seeing comes from less anxiety from family members who are no longer in the room, or if maybe my staff has less stress performing their jobs without an audience.
I tend to think it is the former, because veterinary teams have been under extreme amounts of stress over the past two months. They have been dealing with rapid changes in the way they perform nearly every part of their jobs and in the personal protective equipment they must wear. They have also been communicating with people who are not always understanding of the changes in protocol that have been implemented.
And like everyone else, they are also worried about the health of their families, caring for home-bound children, and facing uncertain job security for themselves and/or their spouses. I do not think these folks are projecting lower stress than they usually do.
Whatever the cause, we have had enough of an observation period to say that the majority of pets actually do better in our particular veterinary practice when their owners wait outside.
(2) People really value nail trims. As schools and non-essential businesses closed and governments began to issue stay-at-home orders and restrictions on elective procedures, the phones at veterinary practices around the country began to ring off the hook. Call after call started requesting nail trims!
Until last week, we were declining to schedule routine nail trims unless there was some other medical concern that required in-person attention. This limitation was a part of veterinary practices attempting to protect our staffs and our communities during the “flatten the curve” phase of the nation’s response to COVID-19.
Many people were not happy. Our receptionists were fighting on the front lines of infection control by bravely taking an earful of grief each and every day. If you ask a veterinarian about their most valuable contribution to society, (s)he will probably talk about alleviating animal suffering or protecting public health. Apparently, to many pet families, the most valuable contribution is trimming nails!
(3) Veterinary practices can be a model for other businesses about how to operate safely during a pandemic. Veterinarians have extensive training in virology, zoonotic disease, and infection control. We are used to dealing with highly infectious organisms, including coronaviruses, in a small business environment. Around the country, veterinary practices rapidly and voluntarily implemented biosecurity protocols that have allowed them to operate without becoming focal sources of disease transmission in their communities.
I am proud of my profession’s response to the ongoing public health emergency. We have conserved and donated medical supplies to our human colleagues, have educated the public on safe practices, and have protected both our teams’ health and livelihoods during a very difficult time.
(4) Veterinary support staff are superheroes. Well, we already knew this one. Still, I have been even more impressed than usual at the innovation, cooperation, flexibility, and professionalism exhibited by veterinary teams over the past two months. The folks who work in veterinary practices are passionate about and dedicated to caring for pets in any circumstances, no matter how difficult.
(5) We miss seeing our clients. It’s just not the same when we have to communicate by phone, through a video app, or across a parking lot from behind a mask.
We are all looking forward to the day when we can welcome you back into our practice facilities. Until then, thank you for cooperating with everything we are doing to care for your pets while protecting human health.
