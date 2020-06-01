WASHINGTON—As mass demonstrations protesting the death of a black man in police custody continue in cities across the nation, the National Museum of African American History and Culture has introduced a digital program exploring race, racial identity and its influence on American society.
“Talking About Race” is a web-based initiative that uses videos, role-playing exercises and question-based activities to explore the origins and definitions of race and identity. Built on the museum’s long-standing educational work, the project was released Sunday to respond to the current crisis, according to Candra Flanagan, the Smithsonian museum’s director of teaching and learning.
“There’s a moment of possibility and change, and this a resource for thinking in different ways, acting in different ways,” Flanagan said. “But it’s a process. It takes steps and practice and commitment to work.”
Lonnie Bunch, the museum’s founding director who is now secretary of the Smithsonian Institution, issued a statement Sunday acknowledging the troubled times.
“Not only have we been forced to grapple with the impact of a global pandemic, we have been forced to confront the reality that, despite gains made in the past 50 years, we are still a nation riven by inequality and racial division. The state of our democracy feels fragile and precarious,” he said.
Bunch added that lessons from the past can help. “History is a guide to a better future and demonstrates that we can become a better society—but only if we collectively demand it from each other and from the institutions responsible for administering justice,” he said.
The museum’s new project explores inequality and racial division through eight content areas: bias; race and racial identity; the historical foundations of race; whiteness; being anti-racist; community building; social identities and systems of oppression; and self-care. Each section features interviews with authors and activists, questions and exercises, and resources for deeper engagement.
The videos include activist Verna Myers outlining ways to acknowledge and overcome biases, author Ibram X. Kendi defining anti-racism, writer Eric Liu on understanding power, and late-night television host Trevor Noah interviewing social psychologist Jennifer Eberhardt.
Its exercises encourage the exploration of such terms as white fragility, implicit bias and systemic oppression. Links to scholarly essays and interviews are embedded throughout.
“Talking About Race” is being released as the museum and its Smithsonian counterparts are closed to the public because of the coronavirus pandemic. Crew said the program expands the museum’s mission to a broader audience.“One of our goals has been to provide information and data to help navigate the world,” Flanagan said. “This portal is a perfect example of where the work is headed. It’s a wonderful way to connect to the larger world. More people can access this than can come to the museum.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.