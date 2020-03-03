The high-flying, patriotic event known as the Arsenal of Democracy returns this spring to Culpeper Regional Airport in celebration of the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day.
Commemorating the end of World War II and European freedom from the Nazis, the aviation extravaganza will involve the taking off of more than 90 historic warbirds from the local airport in Elkwood for a symbolic, celebratory flight around the Nation’s Capital.
Culpeper Regional Airport hosted the event five years ago for the 70th anniversary, attracting 52 planes. This year’s event promises to be greater with a significant local economic impact, local pilot Mike Dale told the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors at its meeting Tuesday.
The flying program will launch at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, May 8, 2020—75 years to the date after V-E Day.
For Dale, a longtime member of the Airport Advisory Committee, Victory in Europe Day is personal. He was 10 years old and living in his native England when word came down that the war was over.
“I cannot relay to you the kind of outbreak of joy that took place that day,” Dale said, recounting years of enduring bombing and surviving in an air raid shelter.
His father, already enrolled in British military service as an Army infantryman, left his family and 4-year-old son behind in 1939 for the war, not to return for good until 1946. There were short periods in between when he would visit, Dale said.
“As an immigrant, I feel this very deeply, that this country needs to celebrate its achievements,” he said, noting the generosity of American and allied troops in freeing Europe.
The upcoming Arsenal of Democracy has received broad support from federal agencies, including the CIA, Secret Service and TSA. It will require the closing, for about an hour and a half, of Reagan Airport to accommodate the roaring trainers, fighters and bombers. The planes will fly in formation past such landmarks as the Lincoln Memorial, infringing slightly on otherwise restricted air space.
“Not since World War II has such a rare collection of planes taken to the skies,” Dale said.
He remarked it is an astonishing feeling to be in a historic plane, flying at 1,000-feet, when passing by the Washington Monument, standing 555-feet-tall.
“You feel like you can reach out and touch it,” he said.
The flying event is expected to generate substantial dollars for the Culpeper economy, attracting 350 flight crew participants. Participants will begin arriving at the local airport on the Monday before the Friday program, Dale said.
“Practically every hotel room in Culpeper is booked for the whole week,” he said, of 274 lodging reservations so far.
The local airport is expected to supply up to 50,000 gallons of fuel to power the planes and participants will eat in Culpeper and rent some 150 vehicles.
So what is it about Culpeper that attracted such a notable aviation program? Dale, a pilot for more than 60 years, gave credit to the elected board for its vision to invest resources in the local airport.
“You built the infrastructure,” he said, adding, “And made Culpeper such a welcoming place. It is known throughout Virginia as a place pilots like to come.”
Culpeper County Board Chairman Gary Deal commended Dale for a fine presentation.
“It looks like it will be a very patriotic and exhilarating event,” he said, encouraging local residents to visit with the pilots and planes.
Culpeper Regional Airport Manager Tanya Woodward said the airport would be locked down for the Friday fly-over. Members of the public, however, are invited to visit earlier in the week, she said.
Stevensburg Supervisor Bill Chase marveled at the effort put into the program.
“It is an unbelievable amount of work. I want to thank you personally for a worthwhile project,” he said.
After his presentation, Dale reflected further on V-E Day, remembering people bringing tables and chairs onto the street to eat and drink in celebration with complete strangers.
“All the trains were slowing down in the local stations blowing their whistles,” he said.
Dale’s father was there for the allied bombardment at Gold Beach on D-Day, part of a bridge-building corps providing access for heavy tanks onto the French countryside.
When his father went away to war, England had already lost a lot of men aged 16 to 40 less than three decades earlier in World War I, he said.
“We literally had run out of young men,” Dale said. “The possibility of your loved one coming home was pretty remote.” His father was injured in the war, but went on to live a long life, passing away at age 96.
Fewer and fewer World War II veterans are still alive today, Woodward said in emphasizing the importance of the Arsenal of Democracy. Participating planes will fly in various formations with appropriate names such as Pearl Harbor/Flying Tigers, Guadalcanal, Clandestine Operations, Battle of the Bulge, Iwo Jima and Missing Man.
