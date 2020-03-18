The coronavirus pandemic has prompted the Washington area’s Arsenal of Democracy Flyover, which was going to launch its historic aircraft from Culpeper Regional Airport, to switch from May X to the week of Sept. 20.
The Victory Gala, including veterans’ stories, will be held on Thursday, Sept. 24, the group announced via Facebook. Its flyover of the nation’s capital is now scheduled for Friday, Sept. 25.
The aviation event is expected to be one of the most diverse arrays of World War II aircraft ever assembled to fly above the skies of Washington, the flyover said.
Its aim is to honor World War II’s heroes and people on the American home front “who produced the tanks, ships and aircraft that enabled the United States and its Allies to achieve victory.”
Aircraft will be displayed at the Smithsonian Institution's Udvar-Hazy Center in Chantilly on Saturday, Sept. 26.
The flyover will include dozens of WWaircraft flying in 24 historically sequenced warbird formations overhead. The formations will represent the war’s major battles, from the Battle of Britain through the final air assault on Japan, and concluding with a missing0man formation.
“Never before has such a collection of WWII aircraft been assembled at one location, to honor the large assemblage of veterans gathered at the National WWII Memorial for a ceremony,” the flyover said.
Learn more at https://ww2flyover.org
