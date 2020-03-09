FAIRFAX—Virginia’s third presumptive positive case of the new coronavirus was announced Monday by the Virginia Department of Health.
A second patient, a Fairfax City resident in his 80s, was hospitalized on Thursday after beginning to experience respiratory symptoms on Feb. 28, according to the VDH.
Health officials said the patient had recently traveled on a Nile River cruise on which other passengers tested positive for the virus in Egypt. The Pentagon on Saturday evening confirmed a Marine stationed at Fort Belvoir in Fairfax County was Virginia’s first case of the virus, officially known as COVID-19.
The Virginia Department of Health announced on Monday that an Arlington County resident in their 60s tested positive on Sunday evening.
The individual developed fever, cough and shortness of breath after having returned from international travel. The resident is receiving medical care and is currently recuperating,according to the health department. The positive result returned is considered presumptive, pending confirmation by the CDC.
“We are working closely with our health care partners and the state to monitor the patient and identify and work with their close contacts,” said Arlington County Health Director Reuben K. Varghese, MD, MPH. “Confirming a case of COVID-19 in an Arlington resident does not come as a surprise given international travel from an affected area. We understand the risk of coronavirus disease increases among close contacts of infected persons.” The individual had limited contact with others while ill and the risk to the general Arlington community remains low, according to the health department.
The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 can cause mild to more severe respiratory illness. In a small proportion of patients, COVID-19 can cause death, particularly among those who are older or who have chronic medical conditions. Symptoms include fever, cough, and difficulty breathing. Symptoms appear within 14 days of being exposed to an infectious person. COVID-19 spreads primarily through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes, according to the Health Department.
Fairfax County epidemiologist Benjamin Schwartz said during a Sunday afternoon news conference that the first two cases were unrelated and there are no new recommendations, only that residents continue practices such as regular handwashing and covering coughs.
“It’s important to emphasize the exposures occurred overseas, there were very limited exposures between the time the individual became ill and when he went to the hospital, and therefore we don’t believe there’s substantial risk in the community and we are not recommending any events be canceled or any venues be shut down,” Schwartz said.
A presumptive positive case means that a public health laboratory has received a positive test result, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has yet to confirm it.
More than 500 infections have been confirmed within the U.S., including in New York, Washington state and California, and 21 people have died nationally.
Dr. Denise Toney, director of the Department of General Services’ Division of Consolidated Laboratory Services, said the state has two test kits and more have been ordered already with an expected arrival of sometime next week.
She said each kit can test approximately 150 to 200 people, depending on the number of specimen types needed or repeat tests required. She said the VDH has reached out to university hospitals and other private laboratories to discuss their testing capacity as well and is confident they will be able to run as many tests as needed.
“Currently, we have adequate capacity to test all the specimens of all the patients that we’re currently receiving,” Toney said. “We anticipate the access to testing to continue to increase each day.”
The Marine, who has not been identified, was being treated for the virus at Fort Belvoir Community Hospital, a military treatment facility run by the Department of Defense.
State epidemiologist Lilian Peake said at this point there were no signs of the virus spreading in Virginia. As of Monday, 44 Virginians had been tested, with 38 being negative, three positive, nine awaiting results and 166 people under public health monitoring.
