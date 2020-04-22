The regional nonprofit Aging Together is spotlighting those who give their time and talent as part of the nationally recognized Volunteer Appreciation Month in April.
Committed to improving quality of life as we age, Aging Together and its four staff members depend on more than 150 volunteers to fulfill that mission for seniors in Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange, Madison and Rappahannock, said Aging Together Executive Director Ellen Phipps in a news release.
“We think about the awesome nature of this all the time,” she said. “Their persistence, devotion, and tireless work to benefit the older population is sometimes just mind-boggling. We simply could not succeed as an agency without them. Just saying thank you seems underwhelming when we consider that our agency’s existence is so dependent on their incredible level of commitment.”
Volunteers are the scaffolding behind Aging Together events and programs, Phipps added. They serve at the signature, annual Art of Aging Expo, attracting more than 600 people. Volunteers also participate in numerous caregiver programs designed and developed in each county. They respond with crisis intervention to support isolated elderly during the current pandemic.
Aging Together relies on volunteers to partner and assist in all aspects of its vital programs. It’s important to acknowledge, especially at a time when many volunteer programs are shut down while other volunteers continue to serve on the frontline for the public good.
“We just want to take this opportunity to let our volunteers know we are enormously grateful. We all know volunteers are not obligated to serve,” Phipps said. “Yet over and over they respond in large numbers, with huge amounts of time, and amazing ideas. They have big hearts. To all our volunteers, and those who help everywhere, Thank You for making our communities thrive!”
