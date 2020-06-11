A staple of summer time activities for many children, Vacation Bible School will probably look different this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. But one local church is getting creative in reaching out to youth.
All children fifth grade and younger are invited to participate in “VBS in a Box,” June 22-26, through New Salem Baptist Church of Culpeper County.
“Not being able to gather together for Vacation Bible School breaks our hearts,” said Pastor Mike Dodson. “We miss all of our VBS kids very much, and even though we can’t all gather at the church, we want each one to know that they are loved by us and most importantly, they are loved by God!”
The church is assembling boxes filled with VBS crafts, games, activities, a Bible lesson and snacks children can enjoy at home with their families. The theme is from the Old Testament Book of Psalms 46:1: “God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble”.
“We know many people in our community are struggling right now,” Dodson said. “All the uncertainty and fear is certainly impacting our children and we want them to know that they are important and valuable to us and to God!”
To register, contact Pastor Mike at 540/825-6614 or 540-718-9675. Church members will come together during VBS week to deliver boxes to all children that registered.
