Four County Players in Barboursville is postponing its originally scheduled 2020-21 season due to the ongoing pandemic, the nonprofit theater group’s board of directors recently announced.
“Elf: The Musical” and Rodger’s and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” will be rescheduled for the 2021-2022 season when they will hopefully be presented as they were intended—big bright and with lots of people. In addition, there will be no shows in the Cellar space through at least spring of next year.
Four County Players, which operates a theater along U.S. Route 33 in southwestern Orange County, will operate on an adjustable timeline and plan to announce one show at a time as feasible, the board said in its recent announcement.
“You may even see some of the previously announced season smaller-cast shows make an appearance,” the board said.
Testing the waters, Four County Players will present a one-act show August 28-September 6. It will consist of three selections from David Ive’s, “All in the Timing,” a collection of comedic short plays directed by Anna Grey Hogan. Auditions and rehearsals will take place virtually for the most part and will have distanced audience seating, and other precautions in place.
“The times are changing and we are changing along with them,” the board said, emphasizing its commitment to community theater. This community includes black, indigenous and other people of color, the board announcement said. These groups have been under and misrepresented in American theater, including at Four County Players, the board said.
“While it has always been our mission to be a welcoming, inclusive family to anyone who walks through our doors, we know there is much work to be done. If there is something good to come out of this interruption in our plans, it is that we have been given the gift of time to challenge and change inequitable structures, ideas, and behaviors that have been upheld by the systemic racism in our country,” the board announcement said.
