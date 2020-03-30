It’s official – all facilities in Shenandoah National Park are closed.
Concessionaire Delaware North opened its facilities in the park late last week only to close them a few days later.
Opening or reopening of the sites, including campstores, lodges and stables has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Previously scheduled to open April 3, Skyland Lodge will now open on May 21. Skyland Stables will also open May 21, according to a news release from the park on Sunday.
The opening for Loft Mountain Wayside is to be announced; it was originally set to open April 10. Big Meadows Lodge’s opening of May 1 has been posted until May 21. The Loft Mountain Camp Store and Showers are slated to open May 6.
As of Sunday, Madison County officials have closed additional park boundary trailhead access at Routes 670 and 648 leading to the Rose River and Dark Hollow.
Also on Sunday, Rappahannock County officials closed Mount Marshall Road (625) that leads to Mount Marshall Trailhead and Old Hollow Road (Route 612) that leads to Thornton River Trailhead. Also now closed is trailhead of Little Devil Stairs Trail at Keyser Run Road in Rappahannock County.
SNP officials ask visitor to please note these closures that have been established in an effort to ensure the safety of visitors and staff and to promote compliance with CDC social distancing guidelines and state and local efforts to prevent the spread of COVID 19.
“We remain concerned that visitation patterns are in violation of CDC recommendations and ask that if you encounter a crowded trailhead or parking area, go elsewhere, the park stated.
