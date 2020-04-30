The Rappahannock Area Health District has reached two grim milestones: the first outbreak of multiple COVID-19 cases in one place—at an Aldi store in Spotsylvania County—and the 10th local fatality.
Gary Lynn Payne, a 69-year-old lifelong resident of Caroline County, died at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center on Tuesday from complications of the COVID-19 virus, according to an online obituary by Storke Funeral Home. The Milford man served in the Army and National Guard and was an assistant manager at Georgia Pacific for more than 30 years. He was a “hard worker, dedicated father and devoted grandfather,” according to his obituary.
Charles Culley, county administrator in Caroline, said county officials expressed “heartfelt sympathies” for the victim’s family.
“I can’t think of anything more tragic than … people dying alone, their families can’t get in there to say goodbye,” he said. “None of us have ever experienced anything like this.”
Meanwhile, all workers from the Aldi grocery store at Four Mile Fork in Spotsylvania were sent home to self-quarantine as “multiple employees” there have tested positive for COVID-19, stated Philip Roades, Aldi corporate manager.
Roades didn’t say how many workers have confirmed cases, but recent Facebook posts suggest as many as five people have been sickened by the novel coronavirus. The store was closed temporarily Tuesday for a deep cleaning by an outside party and “has reopened with employees from other nearby Aldi locations,” he stated in an email.
All workers in quarantine are on paid leave, according to the statement, which added the store has partnered with local health officials and is following their advice as well as Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
The store is in the same shopping center as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Aaron’s and Morton’s Power Equipment. Other precautions Aldi has taken, in addition to sending all workers home, include cashiers placed at least 6 feet apart; plexiglass barriers installed for customer protection; high-touch store areas are frequently cleaned and disinfected; all employees are wearing face masks and practicing social distancing and proper hand hygiene at work; and limiting the number of customers in the store at one time to 40, according to a press release from Spotsylvania County.
The incident at Aldi is the local health district’s first outbreak. While there’s been a lot of national news about outbreaks in long-term care facilities, the Virginia Department of Health defines a confirmed outbreak as two cases linked by a person, place or time outside of a household, said Allison Balmes–John, spokesperson for the local health district.
Statewide, there have been 120 outbreaks in assisted living facilities, residential health programs and nursing homes—more than any other setting the state health department monitors—but there also have been 49 outbreaks in “congregate settings.” They are defined as apartment complexes and businesses, churches, grocery stores and gyms, military bases and even neighborhoods.
The state health department also monitors outbreaks in correctional facilities, medical offices and schools.
Virginia has recorded 127 deaths due to these outbreaks. The most—118—have occurred in long-term care facilities inhabited by older patients, who typically are the most vulnerable to the virus.
“We know that, particularly in long-term care settings, outbreaks of COVID-19 for residents can be deadly,” Balmes–John said last week.
In terms of lethal measurements, Virginia has reported its fourth highest number of deaths for the past two days. There were 30 new deaths reported on both Wednesday and Thursday.
There have been only four days since early March, when the first case of COVID-19 was reported in Virginia, with higher death rates in a 24-higher period. The highest was 41 deaths, reported on April 15.
As of Thursday, Virginia had 15,846 cases of COVID-19.
There were 240 cases in Stafford County; 143 in Spotsylvania County; 33 in Fredericksburg; 32 in King George County; and 27 in Caroline County. The city is the only locality in the health district without a death from COVID-19. There have been four deaths in King George, three in Spotsylvania, two in Stafford and one in Caroline.
Elsewhere in the region, there were 141 cases in Culpeper County; 111 in Fauquier County; 31 in Orange County; and 21 in Westmoreland County as of Thursday.
In light of the number of cases and fatalities, the Rappahannock Area Health District is reminding residents of the need to remain vigilant in taking precautions against COVID-19.
“While we have seen some indications of a potential slow in the spread of COVID-19, the virus is still in our community,” Balmes–John said. “We continue to see new cases, and unfortunately, fatalities associated with this disease.”
She stressed the need to stay home as much as possible, wear masks and practice social distancing while in public, frequently wash hands and contact surfaces and that people who are sick should stay home.
The local health district also saw its greatest increase in cases to date in a 24-hour period, but that may be due to more testing. There were 36 new cases reported on Thursday for a total of 475 in the Rappahannock Area Health District.
