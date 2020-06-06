For two weeks, Isabel Hilario left food outside the door of her daughter’s bedroom as she recovered from COVID-19 at the house they rent in Spotsylvania County.
“I worry and worry because my daughter doesn’t feel good,” Hilario said. “She is very tired and has a fever.”
Hilario believes her daughter contracted the disease at the daycare where she worked.
Though no one else grew ill, Hilario and the rest of her household—which includes her grandchild, her friend and her friend’s boyfriend—had to quarantine themselves. No one could work and no one received sick pay.
Hilario, an attendant care provider, said she is now working again—but not that many hours, because many clients are nervous about having someone in their homes.
She now fears losing her home.
“I have no money for pay the rent or my bills,” she said. “This is very hard. We make a deal [with the landlord] but they charge a late fee. The people, they don’t care. We have no security net.”
The coronavirus pandemic has left many people in Hilario’s position, and advocates worry that a housing crisis is looming in Planning District 16—Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania, Stafford, King George and Caroline counties.
Under a judicial emergency ordered by Virginia’s Supreme Court in mid-March, all non-emergency, non-essential court proceedings—such as evictions—were suspended through May 17.
With that order now expired, courts can start hearing non-emergency matters. Starting the week of May 18, courts in Stafford and Spotsylvania counties were scheduled to hear 63 eviction cases.
Of those, 19 resulted in a judgment permitting the landlord to retake possession, according to online case information. Twenty-two of the cases were dismissed and 11 were continued to June or July.
Fredericksburg City General District Court will begin to hear unlawful detainer cases June 8. Seventy three cases are scheduled.
According to the Virginia Poverty Law Center, over 800 eviction cases were scheduled across the state beginning May 18.
“We have serious concerns over the health and safety of tenants as courts begin to hear eviction cases,” the organization wrote in a press release.
The VPLC also fears tenants may be wrongfully evicted for failing to pay rent despite the federal moratorium on non-payment of rent evictions for certain properties in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security—or CARES—Act.
The moratorium, which is in effect through July 24, applies to properties that are federally subsidized or have federally backed mortgage loans.
According to VPLC, other state courts, such as those in Arkansas, Michigan, South Carolina and Texas, have issued guidance for courts to apply and enforce the CARES Act, but Virginia has not.
“Nor has it issued any directives on how Virginia Courts are to apply a new [Virginia] law affording those who can prove they lost income as a result of the COVID-19 crisis a 60-day continuance in non-payment eviction cases,” the VPLC press release states.
According to the Virginia Employment Commission, 52,139 initial claims for unemployment insurance were filed the first full week of May.
The number of continued claims filed that week was 392,673—compared with only 17,804 continued claims filed during the comparable week last year.
About two-thirds of workers who filed initial claims at the beginning of the pandemic continue to file, according to the VEC.
In Planning District 16, there were 1,717 initial claims filed the week ending May 9 and 15,011 continued claims.
“Some of those who filed for unemployment insurance will return to work, some will leave this area, some will move in with relatives and pool resources, but many will remain unemployed or underemployed, not able to pay their rent/other bills and, consequently, will become homeless,” Robert Straight, a representative of the Fredericksburg Chapter of Virginia Organizing, wrote in an email.
The chapter is requesting that local jurisdictions “address the coming surge in evictions/homelessness/food insecurity/other resulting from the COVID-19 lock-down and subsequent economic crash.”
According to a May 7 report by Rentonomics, the research branch of the online rental marketplace Apartment List, a quarter of housing bills—both rent and mortgage—were unpaid or partially-paid the first week of April.
That number rose to one-third the first week of May.
Both renters and owners are having trouble paying their housing bills, according to the report, which was based on a survey of more than 4,000 people.
Twenty-two percent of each group made no payment at all in early May, the report found.
The Rappahannock United Way has already seen double the number of people seeking financial assistance from the ALICE—an acronym for Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed—fund this year than it had at this time last year.
As of mid-May, the local United Way has assisted 56 households with $68,749 from the ALICE Fund, communication coordinator Brenda Sapanghila said.
“Almost all of the requests we have received in the past couple of weeks have been related to COVID-19 layoffs and furloughs,” she said. “We expect those numbers to increase even more when the moratorium on evictions is lifted.”
Sapanghila said the ALICE Fund has been able to help households make their April rent payments and, in at least one case, has covered three months of past-due mortgage payments for a local man who has been unable to find a new job because of the pandemic.
The Rentonomics report found that landlords and banks have so far been willing to work with people to come up with alternative payment arrangements.
Between 7 and 8 percent of mortgage loans are now in forbearance, representing 3.8 million homeowners, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association.
Local real estate developer Tommy Mitchell said he has been working with tenants and “trying to tailor what their personal needs” are.
His downtown Fredericksburg buildings house several restaurants. Mitchell said they have been “the hardest hit” by the pandemic.
Mitchell said all the banks he works with have been willing to defer mortgage payments for three or even six months.
“We’re all in this together,” he said.
Robyn Huddle, residential loan manager at Virginia Partners Bank, said she began calling all her clients in mid-March to determine whether they would need help with their mortgage payments.
“The first thing I said to them was, ‘How are you doing? How is your health?’ and then I asked, ‘How is your financial health?’ ” Huddle said. “It led to a really good, healthy conversation. There were a handful that said, ‘You know, I’m worried. I think I’m gonna need some help.’ ”
Huddle said she talked to one client who lost both his jobs and another who told her he was about to lay off 120 employees because of the pandemic.
The bank offered to defer loan payments for three or four months for those who said they would need help, Huddle said. Of the more than 220 loans in the bank’s portfolio, 18 requested deferment, she said.
“This is a partnership,” Huddle said. “We’re in this with them as much as we can be.”
MacDoc Property Management manages 700 rental properties in the Fredericksburg area, Director of Operations Marie Jessup said.
She said about 15 percent of tenants are taking longer to make their full rent payments for the month.
“We have all different types of rentals and all different types of tenants,” she said. “Some are maybe working under the table and then some are government contractors.”
Jessup said MacDoc’s eight staff members have been working hard to stay in personal contact with their tenants and landlords and to stay educated on coronavirus relief laws so they know what resources might be available to each tenant.
“We have helped a lot of tenants and owners,” Jessup said. “It’s all hands on deck and more communication than we’ve ever had [with our tenants and landlords.]
“It’s an extremely high level of communication on both sides,” she continued. “We have to communicate to the owners, but the tenants needed to come to us, and they have. We have great tenants. They came to us, they let us know what was going on and what the troubles they were having so we can work through it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.