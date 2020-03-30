A coronavirus triage tent quietly went up over the weekend across from the Culpeper County Jail on West Cameron Street.
Similar to the ones now being erected in New York’s Central Park to deal with an expected surge of patients in the country’s epicenter for the deadly respiratory illness, the tent in Culpeper appeared unoccupied on Monday afternoon, its white plastic sides flapping in the wind.
Two “no trespassing” signs were posted on the front and side of the temporary structure situated on county-owned land on the former site of the Culpeper Police Department. Few people were in the area, as courts have scaled back operations and many residents adhered to stay-at-home orders.
“Restricted area – authorized personnel only,” read another sign at the tent’s entrance, steps from the three-story jail built in 1987 as an addition to the historic Sheriff’s Office building that fronts on West Davis Street, across the grassy courthouse courtyard.
Culpeper County Board of Supervisors Chairman Gary Deal said Sheriff Scott Jenkins procured the tent for screening new prisoners for COVID-19 symptoms before putting them in the jail.
“Just to be safe,” Deal said.
Jenkins did not return multiple messages and calls requesting more information.
Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lt. Les Tyler, formerly of the Virginia State Police, provided a prepared statement from Jenkins.
“The tent is related to the needs of the Culpeper jail due to current events. It is the sheriff’s policy not to discuss or release information related to jail procedures, security or information about inmates,” Tyler said.
The local jail, rated to hold around 70 inmates, actually holds around 92 inmates on an average day, Jenkins told the Board of Supervisors a year ago when requesting more jail staff. The Sheriff’s Office has another 100 or so inmates housed at a jail in Front Royal due to local overcrowding, costing the county around $1 million per year.
Across the state, country and locally, low-level offenders are being released to prevent an outbreak of COVID-19 in jail or prisons. For example, Albemarle Courts recently released 32 people there on home electronic monitoring and more inmates considered not to be a risk to the public were expected to be let out of jail.
Culpeper County does have a pretrial program that releases nonviolent offenders with monitoring as they await their day in court. As sheriff also declined to answer any questions from the Star-Exponent related to release of inmates, is unclear if the local pretrial program is being implemented more extensively due to health concerns during the pandemic.
Chairman Deal viewed it as very positive that Culpeper County only has just three reported COVID-19 cases so far – one more than reported last week. Nationwide, 140,904 people have been diagnosed with the virus and 2,405 have died from it, according to the CDC.
“We don’t know if there is a surge coming,” Deal said.
The local hospital and county emergency services department are trying to prepare for it nonetheless, he added.
“The whole state and country is looking in that direction – preparing for the worst,” Deal said.
Temporary medical sites are being identified in case the hospital does get overburdened, he added.
“I wish people would take it a little more seriously,” the board chairman said.
This past weekend, Deal said, he viewed 15 to 20 people playing basketball on a court outside of a public school. The court has since been closed.
“It’s just not smart right now,” Deal said. “People need to keep their distances, be diligent and follow the health directives out there.”
Over the weekend, county emergency services secured 15 gallons of short-in-supply hand sanitizer from Culpeper’s own Belmont Farm Distillery, according to Emergency Services Director Bill Ooten. His office has also started to receive calls from local health care centers about shortages of personal protective equipment, as is being felt worldwide.
“We have requests in through the state and are also exploring several possible leads through independent suppliers also,” Ooten stated in an electronic update to county officials on Monday. “The desperation to secure these essential pieces of equipment is being felt nationwide … we are researching every possible avenue.”
Culpeper County’s volunteer firefighters and medics continue to be part of the frontline defense to the pandemic, along with career staff.
Longtime Little Fork Volunteer Fire Chief Doug Monaco said in a recent post that the volunteers are proud to answer calls for service, even in these uncertain times.
“Our volunteers represent this community at its very best. Ever since the Minutemen first picked up their muskets, it’s what has made Culpeper County one of the best areas to live in,” he said in a post. “We are your first line of defense and now your calls for service present an entirely different dimension of possible hazards. We are grateful to have volunteers out there who (regardless of the exposure) are still giving their time, service and expertise back to our local community.”
Other localities have been releasing low-level offenders from local jails. Jailers in the city of Norfolk have freed hundreds of inmates because of the pandemic, according to a story Sunday in the Virginian-Pilot. Roughly 250 of the nearly 900 inmates in the Norfolk jail two weeks ago have since been released, the story reported.
