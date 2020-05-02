A homemade painted sign is on display in the Highpoint subdivision of Culpeper thanking workers with jobs such as nurses, grocery workers, transportation employees, home health care workers, doctors, internet operators and others who are helping fight the coronavirus pandemic every day.
