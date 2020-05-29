The Rev. Dr. Kenneth L. Pitts, pastor of Beulah Baptist Church in Rixeyville, preached a Memorial Day sermon, “A Time to Remember,” from the Old Testament Book of Exodus 12:14. Here is an excerpt:
“My brother and sisters on this Memorial Day let us have a moment of silence in honor to all veterans. I want all of you veterans to understand how much I thank you for defending this country. Let us remember those who fought for this country, those who put their lives on the line for us to live in a free society.
“On Memorial Day, we pay tribute to those who paid the price for our freedom and it is a day on which we stop to remember and honor the men and women who died in military service while fighting to defend the cause of freedom. Today, we enjoy a lot of freedom in this country. We are free to attend church. We are free to choose what we want to be when we grow up. We are free to choose where we want to live. We are free to choose most of the things that affect our daily lives but understand that freedom wasn’t free. Many courageous men and women gave their lives to pay the price for the freedom that you and I enjoy today.
“But if you are a Christian, you are a part of God’s army; you are in the army of the Lord, but the greatest freedom that we have is the freedom we have in Christ Jesus. The Bible teaches that the penalty for sin is death, but you and I have been set free from that penalty. We have been set free because Jesus paid the penalty. The Bible tells us that Jesus died to set us free from the penalty of sin. Instead of death, we have been given eternal life. This freedom wasn’t free; Jesus paid the price. Scripture tells us that we were bought at a price. So, don’t become slaves of men. If Jesus sets you free, then you will be free indeed.
“Let us remember to thank God for Jesus Christ, who has set us free from the penalty for sin, because He was willing to pay that price. Those who were sacrificed in war gave us political freedom, but Jesus Christ gave us eternal freedom. And no matter what you think, Jesus is real! His sacrifice is real! His salvation is real! He was born in Bethlehem of Judea, just like the prophets said.
“If you are free from sin today, it’s only because Jesus gave His life so ours could be spared. If you are saved today you owe it to the Lord to give Him glory and praise for what He’s done for you. Jesus didn’t save us just to leave us high and dry. Don’t take for granted the great salvation you have today. My brothers and sisters it has been revealed that an estimate of over 2 million U.S. soldiers have died over the past 2 centuries fighting for our country’s freedom. Jesus said, “Greater love has no man than to lay down His life for his friend.” I don’t know about you, but I believe Jesus is our friend and that’s one of the reasons Jesus allowed His life to be taken because He was and still is our friend. “Oh, what a friend we have in Jesus, all our sins and griefs to bear, what privileges it is to carry everything to God in prayer.” And so, I want you to know that there are several things memorials help us with. Memorials remind us of the past, they reward us of the present, and they reassure us of the promise. Sometimes we live so defeated in the present because we fail to remember the past.
“Finally, there is no freedom without the shedding of blood. We should never forget our many military members who died for our freedom here in America or on foreign land. Most importantly, we must never forget our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, who gave His own life on that cross on Calvary’s mountain that we might have eternal life. Don’t take His pain for granted. Serve Him with all your mind, body, and soul. Don’t serve Him because you have to; serve Him because you want to. It’s a privilege to worship, praise, and serve God. For Jesus Christ is worthy to be praised, especially after all He’s done for you and me.”
