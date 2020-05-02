Culpeper Del. Nick and Tina Freitas take a selfie Friday night in downtown Culpeper while attending a tailgate movement called for by Culpeper Town Councilman Jon Russell, urging residents to purchase a meal from a Culpeper restaurant, then open their tailgates and enjoy their food downtown.
“The genesis of the effort was to show our local businesses that we support them and we are eager for them to open their doors to us,” said Russell in an interview Saturday. “It was also an act of civil disobedience, in light of the governor’s stay-at-home order.” Russell, who is considering a run for mayor in 2021, said about 100 people came, and most wore face masks and observed social distancing. “But they all came out to make a statement,” he said.
On Thursday Russell invited two hair stylists to his home, Libertas Manor on Sperryville Pike, where about 26 people visited throughout the day to get a trim, another form of objection to the economic pain resulting from keeping businesses closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.