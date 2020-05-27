Traffic and fatal crashes dropped on Virginia roads over Memorial Day weekend compared to past Memorial Day weekends.
Virginia State Police reported eight fatal crashes during the long weekend. The holiday period ran from Friday to Monday. Eleven people died in each of the previous two Memorial Day weekends.
With traffic lighter because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the small dip in deadly crashes was disappointing to the state police.
“Even though we are thankful for the slight decrease in traffic fatalities over the Memorial Day weekend, eight deaths are still too many,” state police Superintendent Col. Gary T. Settle said in a news release. “It is also concerning to see reckless driving citations and DUI arrests practically on par with last year’s holiday weekend. Fewer drivers should have demonstrated a significant decline in the number of citations and traffic deaths. Sadly, that was not the case and too many motorists were putting too many lives at risk due to reckless choices and deadly driving behaviors.”
Troopers issued 2,489 reckless driving tickets and arrested 70 drivers on impaired driving charges.
Of the deadly crashes, two involved motorcyclists and one involved a pedestrian who was pushing his bike when a vehicle hit him.
One fatal crash happened in Caroline County.
Bryant E. Walker, 53, died Saturday shortly before 10 p.m. in a crash on Cedon Road, not far from his home, according to Virginia State Police Sgt. Keeli Hill.
The Caroline resident’s Ford Ranger pickup truck ran off the road, struck several trees and ended up back in the road, where it was struck by another vehicle. Walker, who police said was not wearing a seat belt, was partially ejected from his truck.
