The number of cases in Culpeper of COVID-19 stands at 8, according to a social media post by the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District Sunday.
An additional 10 cases of the disease caused by the new coronavirus are reported in Fauquier, with 3 in Madison and 5 in Orange. No cases have yet been confirmed in Rappahannock County.
No further patient information for these cases has been provided by the health district, the post said, adding that as the number of cases increase and the data can be aggregated, more demographic information will be provided.
The health district is conducting thorough investigations for each COVID-19 case, as well as identifying close contacts. Any who have been in contact with a confirmed case will be notified by RRHD and informed of the steps necessary to remain healthy and prevent the spread of the disease.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.