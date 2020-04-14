A 49-year-old woman serving a nine-year sentence for manufacturing meth died Tuesday in a Richmond area hospital from COVID-19.
An inmate at the Virginia Correctional Center for Women in Goochland, she is the first person to die in state custody of the contagious respiratory illness, according to a news release on Tuesday from the Virginia Dept. of Corrections.
The woman, who officials are not naming, was admitted April 4 to the Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center, where she tested positive on that date for the novel coronavirus and died 10 days later.
The woman suffered from underlying health conditions, including asthma, prison officials said. Her expected release date on charges that also included delivery drugs of to prison and larceny was set for mid-2023, according to VADOC.
The state prison system is currently reporting 44 inmates and 32 staff members with active COVID-19. The release stated VADOC is working closely with the Virginia Department of Health during this pandemic and following CDC guidelines for corrections while operating under a Pandemic Response Manual national model.
