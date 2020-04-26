The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District reports 232 cases of COVID-19 district-wide as of Saturday evening, including 103 in Culpeper County, 87 in Fauquier, 14 in Madison, 26 in Orange and 2 in Rappahannock.
These numbers reflect an increase of 16 cases district-wide since Friday when the total was 216, with 95 cases in Culpeper, 80 in Fauquier, 14 in Madison, 25 in Orange and 2 in Rappahannock.
One week ago there were 122 cases in the district—51 in Culepper, 41 in Fauquier, 8 in Madison, 21 in Orange, and 1 in Rappahannock.
Culpeper County has had one fatality from the virus and Fauquier has had two deaths.
Along with the rest of Virginia, the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District is entering its eighth week of monitoring COVID-19 cases.
Gov. Ralph Northam said Friday that state numbers are still rising, but the growth rate is slower.
“We may have seen our case count peak today,” he said during Friday’s briefing. “I hope that is true. The case count was doubling every three days but now is taking nine days to double.”
As of Sunday, the state had 12,970 confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 and 448 deaths from the virus. While more women were diagnosed with the illness in Virginia, more men needed to be hospitalized—and more men also died. There have been 241 male deaths and 203 female deaths statewide, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Gender was not reported in four fatalities.
The illness has affected people of all ages, including 161 children age 9 and under who have tested positive. But it’s caused far more deaths among the older population.
In Virginia, two people in their 20s, three in their 30s, nine in their 40s and 26 in their 50s have died. But there were 82 deaths of people in their 60s, 113 deaths among those in their 70s and 213 deaths of people 80 and over.
The health district provided a list Sunday of where COVID-19 testing is taking place within the district. RRHD instructs residents to consult with your healthcare provider prior to seeking testing.
The following list is the most updated available, according to the health district:
Culpeper
• Med Express in Culpeper (1420 S Main St, Culpeper, VA 22701)
• Each physician's office in Culpeper affiliated with UVA may order a test for their own patients
• Primary Care Family Care (16240 Bennett Rd. Culpeper, VA 22701)
• Primary Care Commonwealth Medical (16268 Bennett Road, Culpeper, VA 22701)
Fauquier
• Piedmont Urgent Care (PUC) in Warrenton (493 Blackwell Rd #101b, Warrenton, VA 20186) has set up a testing site that is open from 8 AM to 7 PM daily. They will test someone with an order from any other doctor in our area. If the person does not have an order then PUC will evaluate and test if the individual meets the criteria.
• Dominion Internal Medicine (225 Oak Springs Dr #201, Warrenton, VA 20186) will test their own patients
• Piedmont Pediatrics (20 Rock Pointe Ln, Warrenton, VA 20186) will test their own patients
• Go Well Urgent Care in Warrenton (75 West Lee Highway, Warrenton, VA 20186) is testing
Madison
• No doctor’s offices in the county; a patient may go to whatever provider they prefer.
Orange
• Orange Family Physicians (13198 James Madison Hwy, Orange, VA 22960) is testing
• Orange UVA Practice (661 University Ln. Orange, VA 22960) may order a test for their patients; will send them to UVA for the specimen collection
• Dr. Dena Jennings (111 Short St, Orange, VA 22960) in Orange is also testing
Rappahannock
• The only physician in the county is not testing. They are sending patients to Front Royal or Warrenton.
Fredericksburg Free Lance-Star reporter Cathy Dyson contributed to this report.
