Fauquier Health has partnered with Culpeper Wellness Foundation, Novant Health Culpeper Medical Center UVA Health System, PATH Foundation and the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District to launch the 2020 Community Health Needs Assessment.
This assessment, last conducted in 2017, will aid in the development of an action plan surrounding health needs for the Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock counties. Survey participants are asked to complete four portions of the assessment: background information, community needs related to COVID-19, general community needs and community member insights.
This collaborative effort helps residents, local stakeholders and healthcare providers learn more about pressing health needs faced by the five-county community and where needed improvements lie, according to a news release from Fauquier Health.
Culpeper Wellness Foundation President Shari Landry said the assessment provides a real opportunity for local residents to share their thoughts on the most pressing health related needs in the community.
“We need to hear the voices of our community members to inform our understanding of local needs so that we can all work together effectively to improve community health,” she said. “It is my hope that we will get a strong survey response.”
Landry added that the results of the assessment will inform the Foundation’s work over the next several years.
All community members are encouraged to participate in the quick and easy assessment at https://bit.ly/376eDKm. The survey should take no longer than 10 minutes to complete and will remain available through June 22.
Fauquier Health strongly encourages all community members to voice their needs and share their opinions. Additionally, those who complete the survey are encouraged to share with fellow family members, friends, coworkers and neighbors that reside in this planning district.
Community Health Solutions, Inc. is administering the survey. Report any technical questions or problems to 804/673-0166 or chs@chsresults.com.
