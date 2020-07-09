RICHMOND—The $1 billion budget loss that Virginia officials feared turned into a manageable $236.5 million shortfall at the end of the fiscal year last week, boosting the state’s balance sheet as Gov. Ralph Northam and the General Assembly prepare to revise the two-year budget that has been upended by the coronavirus pandemic.
State revenues grew by 2 percent in the fiscal year that ended June 30, but the budget the General Assembly adopted on March 12 is based on projected growth of 3.1 percent. The 1.1 percent shortfall triggers a legal requirement that the state formally reforecast expected revenues for the budget, which the governor will announce on Aug. 18 in advance of calling a special session of the assembly to revise the spending plan.
The 76 percent reduction in the projected revenue shortfall buoyed Northam, who resisted calls by Republican legislative leaders to revise the budget after the health crisis began in March. But the governor cautioned on Thursday that the boost in the state’s balance sheet at the end of the last fiscal year doesn’t guarantee revenue growth to support all of the spending originally planned in the next two years.
“While I am pleased that our revenue shortfall is less than initially expected, we know this pandemic will continue to negatively affect our state finances as long as this virus is with us,” Northam said in an announcement of the year-end revenues. “We must all keep taking steps to protect public health so we can continue our economic recovery and ensure the commonwealth remains on strong financial footing.
The results won’t be made final until July 24, but the surge in income tax collections in June—after Northam extended the payment deadline from May 1 to June 1—could give lawmakers more room for their budget priorities when the assembly meets in special session in late August or September to consider more than $2 billion in new spending that the state froze in April to weather the crisis.
Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne said he still estimates that revenues are likely to fall short by $1 billion in this fiscal year and another $1 billion in the next, based on a roughly 5 percent decline in expected collections of payroll income taxes and sales and use taxes, which account for 85 percent of all state revenues.
