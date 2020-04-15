After schools were closed for the school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some local teachers have stepped up to help those who are most vulnerable in our community.
Eastern View biology and ecology teacher Theresa Sicheri, A.G. Richardson preschool teacher Kim Cotter, Eastern View agriculture teacher and FFA adviser Melessa Suder and Eastern View’s school nurse Jeanie Barlow have all been creating masks and mask accessories for emergency responders and health care workers, to help protect them and others from the new coronavirus.
These teachers are doing this in addition to creating online content and otherwise guiding their students through the crisis.
Sicheri said she and Cotter have made nearly 400 masks together.
“We started just to make them to donate to the school and then my husband needed them at his work. I posted a picture of him and it exploded,” Sicheri said.
Each day, Sicheri and Cotter work in Sicheri’s sewing room to fill “orders.” Cotter cuts the fabric and flannel pieces for each order and Sicheri sews the pieces together.
Along with sewing masks for school administrators, custodial staff, and teachers providing daycare for essential workers, the ladies have mailed masks to nine other states including New York, California, and Hawaii.
“Kim and I are trying to stay busy and focus on something we can do instead of the negative and the numbers,” Sicheri said. “We hear cases and deaths every day.”
“With stay-at-home orders and missing our students, it beats mourning the school year,” she added. “That would turn into a lot of anxiety and gloom. This has given us an outlet to provide help to those that need the help and want to protect themselves.”
The women started making the masks for family and friends and then received requests and offers for payment. They have taken funds made—$5 per mask—and purchased enough elastic to create at least 500 more masks. The women plan to donate any extra funds to a local food bank to help families in need.
Sicheri and Cotter have been spending many of their days breaking down orders, putting kits together, and sewing to the tunes of 1980s music.
“We will keep making masks until demand or elastic runs out,” Sicheri said. “Of course, we love fabric and getting to create something from a piece of cloth as simple as a mask is an outlet for creativity.”
Agriculture teacher Suder started making cloth masks for her family and friends and quickly realized she could turn the pieces around quickly. She soon joined a local Facebook group that is putting crafters in contact with organizations who need masks.
Local groups, such as nursing homes and first responders, post their needs and the members of the group fill them. Organizers for the group then collect the orders and distribute them, Suder said.
As of this week, Suder has made approximately 75 masks using materials she purchased herself or others have donated to her. She now has supplies to make at least 75 more.
“I come from a family of sewing ladies,” Suder said. “My mom and grandmother made most of their own clothes and mine when I was a child. My mother even made her own wedding dress.”
Suder claims she’s not as talented as those in her heritage, and says she doesn’t make clothing.
“But I do make quilts, basic curtains, etc. I do enjoy sewing, and taking on this mask project has helped keep me busy and maintain a little sanity during this craziness,” she said. “I’m not much of a TV person so I needed something to keep me busy.”
Barlow, Eastern View’s school nurse, is using her crocheting skills to create “mask buddies,” devices that keep the elastic on the mask from bothering a wearer’s ears. Barlow, who does not know how to sew, learned how to crochet by donating her time to crochet blankets as part of the school’s MakerSpace program.
Right now, Barlow is using her own yarn supply, but is looking for large buttons to help put her pieces together. Thus far, she has crocheted 50 mask buddies for workers at a local rehabilitation center.
“I’m glad that I can help,” Barlow said. “I worked in a hospital for 18 years. The thought of our hospital staff not having enough PPE hurts my heart. I salute all of those who are selflessly working in the front lines during this difficult time. You are appreciated. This is the least that I can do.”
