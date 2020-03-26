I hear this question a lot lately: Do you think there is life after death?
Actually, the world has been asking this question no doubt for centuries. The answer is, absolutely!
God says in Hebrews 9:27, “Man is appointed once and only once to die, and then a judgement.” Why would God tell us there is one death and then a judgement? Because after our death on earth we will be evaluated by God to determine where we will spend eternity.
Our decisions and choices will hold consequences after death. God is being amazingly transparent with us concerning this eternal matter. He is clear about telling us that He will never allow sin near Him or anywhere in heaven, which is His kingdom. Heaven is a place that is filled with His glory and there is no sin there. We, being born into a sin-filled world with a sinful nature, must be changed before we can enter into heaven.
Romans 6:23 tells us that all mankind, each and every one of us, have sinned and come short of the glory of God. It is a natural fact. We need a remedy for our sin before we can ever be in the presence of God.
God’s remedy for our sin problem is His Son Jesus Christ. John 3:16 reads, “For God so loved the world He gave his only begotten son that whosoever would believe upon Him would have eternal life.”
In Acts 4:12, God tells us, “There is no other name under heaven given among men whereby we must be saved.” Only through the name of Jesus can we be saved from our sin.
God clearly tells us we must turn from sin and believe on the name of Jesus for transformation and change in our life in order to enter the kingdom of heaven.
Why did God send his son Jesus to the world to shed His blood and pay the price for our sin? Because God loves us beyond our comprehension, and wants to save us from the certain eternal death of sin which will come after death for those who do not repent and choose Christ.
God loves His creations, every soul. His desire is that we trust Him through faith, by accepting Jesus as our personal Lord and Savior. Through faith and a personal relationship with Jesus we lovingly submit to Him. That is the beginning of our journey to eternal life in His glorious kingdom.
Is there life after death? Absolutely! But where will you live? In eternal darkness and torment and separation from God? Or will you choose the love, joy, peace and light of heaven? As you draw your last breath on earth will you enter into the light of heaven and the presence of God?
The Bible says today is the day of salvation. Don’t wait another minute. Choose Jesus while you still have the breath of life. After death it is too late. Those who choose Jesus are forgiven of sin, judged innocent, and will live in the kingdom of heaven for eternity. Yes, most definitely! there is life after death.
There is a life in a glorious new kingdom called Heaven in the presence of God. But there is also a life of darkness in a place of torment called Hell. It is a regretful place for those who reject God. God created Hell for those who do not want to be in His presence.
Choose where you will spend eternity today. Choose Jesus now! Choose heaven for your life after death.
May God bless you richly and often.
