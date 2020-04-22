Gov. Ralph Northam’s Executive Order 53 is in effect until May 8. There are some very good reasons we should all work together to abide by the rules.
Virginia is expected to hit its peak COVID-19 number of confirmed cases in late April or early May. Should we encourage people to congregate by opening businesses as soon as May 1?
Virginia’s hospitals still lack the staff, PPE and ventilator supplies sufficient to treat COVID-19 patients, along with test kits needed to diagnose exposed individuals who are walking around and spreading the disease, even before they become symptomatic.
Is it wise to phase back into life-as-we-knew-it when we are just approaching our peak number of cases, and while our health care system is not adequately supplied to handle the surge that would naturally result?
Opening businesses and other activities would only send the message to residents that it’s time to let down our guard. Nothing could be further from the truth!
In less than two weeks, confirmed COVID cases in Culpeper County have more than tripled, from nine to 43. At this rate of infection increase, common sense tells us to remain vigilant.
Sign up for the “COVID-19 Activity Report” by visiting www.vdh.virginia.gov and sign up for the weekly newsletter to keep up with how many Culpeper residents have tested positive for this disease.
To stay up-to-date on Gov. Northam’s executive orders, visit governor.virginia.gov for details. An informed public is one of our most effective tools for fighting this invader.
Cooperation, not opposition, will get us through this. Awareness helps remind us of what should be our focus right now: Maintain social distancing, wash our hands, and wear a mask when we go to a store or pharmacy.
Families who need food should call our local Human Services Operations Center office at 540-229-3816. The phones are answered from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
