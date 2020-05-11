Across the globe, the 75th anniversary of World War II’s end in Europe passed far more quietly than anyone had envisioned, because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
In Brussels, Associated Press Writer Raf Casert reported, “On Friday’s 75th anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe, talk of war is afoot again—this time against a disease that has killed at least a quarter of a million people worldwide.
“Instead of parades, remembrances and one last great hurrah for veterans now mostly in their nineties, it’s a time of coronavirus lockdown and loneliness, with memories bitter and sweet—sometimes with a lingering Vera Lynn song evergreen in the background.
“For so many who went through the horrific 1939-1945 years and enjoyed peace since, Friday felt as suffocating as the thrill of victory was liberating three quarters of a century ago.”
But in Culpeper, hundreds of people poured out of their homes Friday afternoon to glimpse a rare sight commemorating Victory in Europe Day—May 8, 1945, when the Allies announced Nazi Germany had unconditionally surrendered.
Passing 2,000 feet above subdivisions, downtown streets and the national cemetery, daring pilots flew a dozen historic aircraft over the town in a tight, arrow-shaped formation.
They did it to honor Americans’ valor in the world war and the sacrifices being made now by many in the long campaign against COVID-19. The pilots came from Culpeper and Fredericksburg, the D.C. metro area, greater Richmond, and even Atlanta.
Their flyover was hosted by the Culpeper-based Capital Wing of the Commemorative Air Force, a national nonprofit that preserves and flies “warbirds” to educate and inspire their countrymen.
Across the nation, various CAF units made flights over their cities to recognize what, for most, symbolizes the end of WWII—though fighting continued in the Pacific for another four months.
Culpeper’s flyover was sparked several weeks ago when Culpeper Regional Airport Director Tanya Woodward sent an email to pilots asking if they’d be interested in a small event to note the historic occasion.
All of the CAF pilots were deeply disappointed that the COVID-19 crisis had forced cancellation of this month’s giant Arsenal of Democracy flight over Washington’s National Mall.
“We wanted to do something in its stead, whatever we could,” Rob Krieg, leader of the Capital Wing, told the Culpeper Star-Exponent.
“We wanted to do what we could to recognize the millions of Americans who went when their country needed them,” said Krieg, an area pilot and Marine Corps veteran. “They answered the call. Many did not come home, and many others lived with the war’s trauma for the rest of their lives.”
The pilots flew a mix of aircraft—T-6 Texans that trained thousands of pilots in World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War; T-28 Trojans that replaced the T-6 during the Vietnam conflict; Navions, an advanced instrument trainer in the 1960s; a 1950s Provost, an advanced trainer designed for Great Britain’s Royal Air Force; and a 1930s Travel Air biplane. The T-6s formed the “V” head of the arrow formation.
The planes’ formation flight over Culpeper “looked very simple from the ground, as if we were just sailing along,” Krieg said. “To use the duck analogy, each pilot just focused on the aircraft immediately ahead and followed them.”
But with a dozen different people having different experiences aloft, and just a couple seconds separating safety from an in-flight accident, formation flying takes a lot of skill and practice, the Fredericksburg pilot said.
