Those who don’t learn from history are doomed to repeat it, 20th Century philosopher George Santayana and former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill said.
History is cyclical. We should realize that and use it when making laws and policy. We have short memories. We forget the situations of the past that have brought our nation, our world, to crisis. We don’t always change course when we should. If we continue to treat an issue the same way over and over again, we get the same result.
Once again, individuals of all races and religions are outraged at the senseless act of violence on another human being, George Floyd. We have been here before.
Our nation was founded by outcasts from all over the world, and yet people have always mistreated those who were different from the majority because of the color of their skin, their culture or their language. People of all races and nationalities have made huge contributions to the success of our nation despite discrimination.
We have not yet learned to live together. We continue to mistrust and mistreat one another. The pandemic has increased people’s frustration and anxiety. Not to trivialize Mr. Floyd’s murder, but it was the match that set the tinderbox on fire.
Citizens have been exercising their right to free speech and peaceful assembly over this senseless murder. As we have seen in the past, there are those who take advantage of the situation for personal gain. There has been vandalism and destruction.
The make-up of our nation has changed over the last 50 years—and over the last 10 years. These changes are reflected in the school system. Our student population is more diverse. The needs of our children have changed. Schools have had to adjust. Teachers see this first-hand because public schools bring all children together. Teachers work with each student to help them succeed. Teachers must look at the individual.
Teachers are cautioned not to have preconceived ideas about students who walk into their classroom. One cannot assume that a student of a certain ethnicity or from a certain family, will have a certain level of motivation or ability. Every child is different.
Yet, we tend to do this with adults. There are “bad apples” everywhere, in every profession or race—teachers, police, politicians, white, black. If we lump them all together as bad, then the decent, dedicated hardworking individuals aren’t respected and have greater difficulty being successful.
In times of crisis, teachers have often been the ones to help calm and reassure students. Teaching is a difficult job. Certainly, teachers must teach their subject content, but more importantly, they teach children.
Difficult topics are often discussed in the classroom because students are grappling with them. Teachers help to open minds and build character. Teachers help students to develop skills to face challenges and make their own decisions.
When people aren’t valued or heard, they act out. Everyone involved must listen and work together to address our current crisis. Our nation is at a crossroads. We must learn from the past, we cannot return to the past.
Will we attempt to return to the status quo without making a course correction, or will we truly work to address the concerns of so many of our citizens?
How will we, as a nation, work to create opportunities for all people to be successful and to have the rights our Founding Fathers said we are all entitled to?
It takes courage to change. Our children are our future. Perhaps the next generation will learn from history and will move us forward as a nation where all can live and prosper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.