A pair of Spotsylvania County schools could soon join the list of Confederate symbols to be removed from public places as pressure grows amid racial and social justice outcries and protests.
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam sent a letter to heads of school boards across the state on Monday saying “now is the time” to change Confederate-related school names.
“When our public schools are named after individuals who advanced slavery and systemic racism, and we allow those names to remain on school property, we tacitly endorse their values as our own," Northam wrote. "This is no longer acceptable.”
Spotsylvania has two such schools: Robert E. Lee Elementary and Lee Hill Elementary, both of which were named after the famous Confederate general in 1952.
According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, in 2019 Virginia had the second most schools named after members of the Confederacy in the nation with 24. Texas had the most at 44. The Confederate-related names for two Prince William County schools were changed in June.
The Spotsylvania schools are the only ones in the Fredericksburg area with names tied to Confederate soldiers or officers.
The issue is expected to come up at the School Board’s meeting on Monday. Residents will be allowed to attend the 6 p.m. meeting, but must adhere to social distancing guidelines.
School Board Chairman Baron Braswell said he received the governor’s letter, adding that the school names are not listed on the agenda, but he expects the issue will come up.
“We have received a tremendous amount of letters from our constituents” about the school names, Braswell said Wednesday afternoon. Some letters were sent to the board, some to individual members.
Braswell said he hasn’t read all the letters, but of those he has read, “there was not one letter that said keep the names.”
The chairman said he wants the board to have a chance to talk publicly about the issue before airing his thoughts.
“I just know that we’re gonna have a public process,” he said.
Moe Petway, president of the Spotsylvania chapter of the NAACP, said the group has gotten emails from residents saying the schools need to be renamed.
He added that the local NAACP chapter is forming a committee on the issue and is sending the emails to the school board.
