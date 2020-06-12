Atlantic Builders selected Germanna Community College to be the recipient of its annual Charity House Gift for the second straight year.
For the past four years, Atlantic Builders has built a home to benefit a local charity. Trade partners and suppliers donate materials and labor for free or at a reduced cost and the proceeds from the sale of the home fund the donation.
This year’s charity home will be built in Avalon Woods in Spotsylvania County, with 100 percent of the profit from the sale of the home being donated to the Germanna Educational Foundation.
The foundation received a $250,000 donation from the Atlantic Builder project last year.
Some of the money raised from this year’s house will help fund 10 scholarships per year for the next five years for trade partner employees and their families.
“Atlantic Builders trade partners invest so much time and energy into building quality homes, that Atlantic Builders wanted to ensure that an investment is made in them and their families,” said Atlantic Builders President Tom Schoedel.
The donation will also go to the Germanna Guarantee Program, which provides tuition gap funding to help students with financial challenges graduate on time, said Bruce Davis, who heads the foundation and is assistant to the president for institutional advancement.
—Staff report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.