Grab and go breakfast and lunch: 8-9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for all students aged 18 and younger outside the Galbreath-Marshall Building, 1401 Old Fredericksburg Rd.
Bagged grocery giveaway: 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17 from the gazebo on the Gardner Street side of Yowell Meadow Park, sponsored by the Culpeper Football Association. For anybody who needs it.
Empowering Culpeper USDA drive-thru food program: 9 to 11 a.m. this Saturday, March 21 in the parking lot at Culpeper United Methodist Church on Oaklawn Drive. Drive-thru pick-up only. Guests will be directed where to park and volunteers will deliver to the food to the car. Guests are asked to not leave their cars and to be patient while the food is brought over.
