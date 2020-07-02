A 33-year-old man has been charged with malicious wounding in connection with an incident Tuesday evening in which a city woman was shot in the foot.
Anthony Washington of Fredericksburg got into an argument with his neighbor at the Dunning Mills Inn at 2305 Jefferson Davis Highway, city police spokeswoman Sarah Kirkpatrick said. The argument escalated and a single shot was fired.
Another neighbor called 911, and Washington was taken into custody without incident. The victim was taken to Mary Washington Hospital for treatment and was still in the hospital Wednesday.
