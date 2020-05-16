On the second day of Phase One of Virginia’s reopening in the coronavirus era, a passerby admires the flowering plants for sale Saturday at the Shenandoah Garden Spot on Culpeper’s Main Street. State guidelines apply to specific kinds of businesses. Restaurants, for instance, can only open outdoor seating spaces at 50 percent capacity—and all employees must wear face coverings.
In most of Virginia, retailers can operate at 50 percent of a store’s capacity.
