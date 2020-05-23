Fans of the romantic-drama books of Colonial Beach’s Sherryl Woods—and the bestselling author has many—will get the chance to see another of her series come to TV on Netflix.
The streaming service will make available 10 episodes of the new series “Sweet Magnolias,” bringing to the small screen one of Woods’ most popular book series. Another of the author’s book series, “Chesapeake Shores,” has been made into a show on the Hallmark Channel.
Netflix summarizes the new series this way: “In the town of Serenity, three South Carolina women who have been friends since high school help shepherd each other through the complexities of romance, career and family.”
The author—who splits her time between Florida and Colonial Beach—said she thinks what makes the new series special is that “it’s about lifelong friends, who’ve been together through thick and thin. In these difficult days, I think friendships are more important than ever. These are strong, fun women I’d love to have at one of my own margarita nights!”
Woods said she’s working on this series with the same executive producer, Dan Paulson, “who has done such a great job on ‘Chesapeake Shores.’ And showrunner Sheryl J. Anderson, whose dad was in the military, is from Springfield, Va., and went to William and Mary. She has taken amazing care of the world of the Sweet Magnolias!”
Woods serves as an executive producer on the new Netflix series, and will take part in a “Sweet Magnolias Watch Party” this Tuesday at 4 p.m.
The new series is one of Woods’ most high-profile TV projects to date. It stars JoAnna Garcia Swisher (“Reba”) as Maddie Townsend, Heather Headley (“Chicago Med”) as Helen Decatur and Brooke Elliott (“Drop Dead Diva”) as Dana Sue Sullivan.
The cast also includes Chris Klein, Justin Bruening, Carson Rowland, Logan Allen, Anneliese Judge, Dion Johnstone and Jamie Lynn Spears as members of the community of Serenity.
She said that Netflix’s “Magnolias” hews a little closer to the books as she wrote them than has “Chesapeake Shores.” Woods gave Hallmark first dibs on “Sweet Magnolias,” but both sides agreed that “Magnolias” wasn’t as good a fit for the Hallmark brand.
Woods said that, thankfully, Netflix was interested, partly because the network wants to up its supply of romantic dramas to compete with Hallmark for viewers who love the genre.
Filming for “Sweet Magnolias” took place last year, beginning July 8 in Covington, Ga.
Originally, one of the lead roles in the series that deals in all things Southern was cast with Monica Potter playing the role of Maddie, though she was eventually replaced by Swisher.
Having grown up spending summers in Colonial Beach, Woods said she is comfortable with characters who are Southern and connect to and love the community they call home.
The author created a book that’s a love story of sorts for the Potomac River town in which she spends much of the year, a salute to the place she lives and the people who make up its history: “A Small Town Love Story: Colonial Beach, Virginia.”
The author said there is one other project that could end up on television from her books: a spin-off series of movies on Hallmark for the O’Brien sisters in the “Chesapeake Shores” books.
