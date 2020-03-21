For the next few weeks or longer, it looks as though we’re all going to be social distancing, mostly staying inside our homes and avoiding contact with larger groups.
With plenty of self-quarantining coming up and plenty of time to burn, and with theaters closed for the foreseeable future, there’s no better time to get lost in some movies.
To get you through the days and weeks ahead, here are a few suggestions of great films you can watch from the comfort of your home and ignore the craziness of the world outside.
Action
“Indiana Jones” series: With word of a fifth “Indiana Jones” film in the works, there’s no better time than the present to revisit Steven Spielberg’s quadrilogy. From the action masterpiece “Raiders of the Lost Ark” to the campy silliness of “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull,” this throwback to classic serials is a great way to burn through a day. (Available on Netflix)
“Logan Lucky”: From Steven Soderbergh—director of “Ocean’s Eleven” and its sequels—comes another heist film almost as great as that trilogy with “Logan Lucky.” Starring Adam Driver, Channing Tatum and Daniel Craig as three criminals trying to rob a North Carolina racetrack, “Logan Lucky” is a hilarious caper full of humor, twists and some of the most ridiculous accents in recent memory. (Available on Amazon Prime)
“Green Room”: By far the most brutal film on this list, “Green Room” is an unflinching and shocking battle between a young rock band and a gang of white supremacists. With a monstrous performance by Patrick Stewart and a cavalcade of great young actors, “Green Room” is an adrenaline-soaked series of life-or-death scenarios that is both exciting and exhausting. (Available on Netflix)
“Godzilla” collection: Criterion recently put out a massive box set spanning the first 20 years of the “Godzilla” franchise, yet luckily, almost that entire set has made its way to their streaming service. While the set features plenty of men dressed in silly costumes, trampling Japanese sets, the uninitiated should check out the original “Godzilla,” a stark metaphor for a country still living in fear after the bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. (Available on The Criterion Channel)
Comedy
“The Lobster”: Set in a future where single people must find a romantic partner in 45 days or get turned into the animal of their choosing, “The Lobster,” clearly, is very weird. But the dark humor of director Yorgos Lanthimos, who also made 2018’s Oscar-winning “The Favourite,” is truly unlike anything you’ve ever seen before. (Available on Netflix)
“20th Century Women”: With an incredible cast that includes Annette Bening, Greta Gerwig and Elle Fanning, “20th Century Women” is writer/director Mike Mills’ semi-autobiographical tale of a teenager in the late ’70s and the women that helped him grow into an adult. Not only is it a lovely portrait of makeshift families, but “20th Century Women” is also one of the finest coming-of-age films this decade. (Available on Netflix)
“A Serious Man”: While “A Serious Man” might be one of the less popular Coen brother films, it’s also one of their best, a pitch-black comedy that fits perfectly alongside such films as “Fargo” and “The Big Lebowski.” This story of Larry Gopnik, a man who has every aspect of his life falling out of his control at once, is so uncomfortable, there’s almost nothing one can do but laugh at the absurdity of it all. (Available on Netflix)
“Under the Silver Lake”: “Under the Silver Lake” came and went last year with little fanfare, but this noir-inspired comedy is a strange mystery to be unwrapped that rewards multiple viewings. Andrew Garfield plays a listless man in Hollywood who meets an intriguing girl, and then can’t find her again. The adventure to find her leads him on a trail of wild clues and potential dead ends that will melt your brain and keep you guessing. (Available on Amazon Prime)
Drama
“Moon”: What better way to celebrate social distancing than by watching a film about a man isolated on the moon for years? Duncan Jones’ début “Moon” features a career-best performance by Sam Rockwell, a man who discovers that after three years by himself on the moon, he may not have been as alone as he thought, and is one of the finest minimalist sci-fi tales ever made. (Available on Netflix)
“Burning”: For those still high on “Parasite” winning best picture at the Oscars last month, “Burning” is the perfect film to followup with. Steven Yeun of “The Walking Dead” plays a man who interrupts a budding young couple’s life with his mysterious past and a penchant for setting things on fire. Yeun is brilliantly calculating and intense and “Burning” proves just how many great films have recently come out of South Korea. (Available on Netflix)
“Honey Boy”: Written by and starring Shia LaBeouf, the actor digs into his life as a child actor and his problematic relationship with his father in “Honey Boy.” LaBeouf plays his own father as he is supposedly re-creating moments from his own life, and while the film could’ve come off like an expensive version of therapy, the final result is a tremendously cathartic experience not just for LaBeouf, but for the viewer as well. (Available on Amazon Prime)
“Annihilation”: Alex Garland’s “Annihilation,” about a growing quarantine zone that upends everything inside of it, might hit a little too close to home right now. But Garland’s astonishing sci-fi film is visually inventive and thought-provoking, with a phenomenal cast that includes Natalie Portman and Oscar Isaac. “Annihilation” is a staggering film that is hard to shake. (Available on Amazon Prime and Hulu)
Family-Friendly
“Star Wars Skywalker Saga”: Disney recently moved up the VOD release of “Rise of Skywalker” due to recent events, yet before digging into the final film in the “Skywalker Saga,” revisit a time long, long ago, in a galaxy far away. A family can’t go wrong enjoying the classic original trilogy, or laughing at the prequels, but also revisit Rian Johnson’s divisive “The Last Jedi,” a visually stunning, thematically complex entry that is also one of the series’ best. (Available on Disney+)
“Won’t You Be My Neighbor?”: This is a heart-warming documentary that will make you cry multiple times, simply because its subject—Fred Rogers—was such a remarkable person. “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” shows Rogers as a forward-thinking icon who attempted to discuss complex issues with children, never talking down to them and treating everyone he meets with care and respect. A truly wonderful film to chronicle a truly wonderful man. (Available on HBO Now)
“John Mulaney and the Sack Lunch Bunch”: Comedian John Mulaney’s love letter to children’s programming of the past is equal parts ludicrous and hysterical. Yet John Mulaney and the Sack Lunch Bunch oddly still works for kids, and Mulaney’s humor and cameos from unexpected guests like Jake Gyllenhaal and David Byrne makes this the rare comedy special that works for both adults and children. (Available on Netflix)
“Hugo”: Martin Scorsese’s only kids film is a rich adventure that may just be one of the legendary director’s best movies. Following Hugo Cabret, an orphan in 1930s France who tries to unravel a secret left behind by his father, “Hugo” digs into Scorsese’s passion for early cinema and landmark directors with an affection and adoration that only he could provide. (Available on Netflix)
Just For Kids
“Frozen 2”: This week, Disney+ posted “Frozen 2” earlier than expected, a perfect gift for parents trapped inside with children that are still singing songs from the original film. Disney’s latest animated film digs deeper into the history of Arendelle and the bond between sisters Anna and Elsa. And if you’re already sick of watching it on repeat, there’s decades of other animated Disney classics available on Disney+ to give parents a brief respite. (Available on Disney+)
“A Shaun the Sheep: Farmageddon”: Aardman Animations has been one of the finest studios making stop-motion animation for decades now, with the “Wallace & Gromit” series and films like “Chicken Run” and “Flushed Away.” Their latest, “A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon,” is a charming story of Shaun’s flock trying to save an adorable alien, just another ridiculous concept that Aardman can make into a delightful stop-motion surprise. (Available on Netflix)
“Teen Titans Go! to the Movies”: This might be one of the most fun and referential superhero films ever made, parodying the genre with a level of humor and brilliance that puts “Deadpool” to shame. As Robin tries to get Hollywood to finally make a film about him, the Teen Titans fly through DC’s history, joking about the studio’s own past and awful choices, while paying homage to the many styles and characters that have made them one of longest enduring comic book studios. Plus some of the best Justice League jokes imaginable. (Available on HBO Go)
“Mickey Shorts”: It’s easy to get overwhelmed by the deep amount of films and TV shows chronicling Disney’s past available on Disney+, but why not take a trip through Disney history with the mouse that started it all? Try out Mickey’s adventures with his friends Goofy and Donald in classic shorts like “Mickey’s Trailer” or “Lonesome Ghosts,” or the iconic début of Mickey, “Steamboat Willie,” which still holds up after almost a century. (Available on Disney+)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.