On one special Friday each month, while the sun is bidding its adieu, the parking lot of the Science Museum of Virginia fills up and excited families scurry in to experience Science After Dark.
The evenings are chock-full of theme-based activities and demonstrations as well as a chance to explore all the museum’s exhibits, enjoy a planetarium presentation, and view a popular film on the Dome’s giant 76-foot screen. After all this, guests can gather on the lawn for a telescopic view of the night sky.
This Friday’s theme was Lime Night and the museum promised “the activities will have lots of ‘zest’!” Those attending were encouraged to wear green to go along with the theme, in recognition of the forthcoming St. Patrick’s Day.
Guests can use their engineering skills to create their own Zip Lime vessel. Using various supplies, they will make a carrier for a lime, then send the container down a zip line three stories above the Rotunda. If the lime stays inside the vessel, the challenge was successful.
Guests could also create limestone chalk drawings, test their taste buds for their sour-spotting skills and look at different citrus fruits under a microscope. In addition, educators whipped up and offered samples of lime and fruit sorbet in the “Boost!” kitchen.
“At the museum, we strive to reveal the science behind things we encounter in our everyday lives,” said Jennifer Guild, the museum’s manager of communications and curiosity. “We hope ... Science After Dark will make people think differently about limes, lemons or other fruits the next time people see them at the grocery store.”
All of the museum’s hands-on labs are open on Science After Dark nights, manned by experienced staff and volunteers who guide activities, conduct demonstrations and provide information.
In The Forge, the museum’s makerspace, guests can create a spy journal and use lime juice to write secret invisible messages that appear only when heat is applied to the page.
In the Art Lab, guests can try their hand at a data-visualization project. They can create images that depict, for example, the crests and dips of a line chart, such as flames that reach their greatest height in years that had the highest incidence of forest fires. At another art station, they can follow step-by-step instructions to complete a drawing of an animal.
In the Animal Lab, guests will learn about the features of reptiles and amphibians, such as snakes, tarantulas, fish, turtles, cockroaches and frogs that they can view in their aquariums, and educators may even offer up-close and personal view of some of the specimens. In the Eco-Lab, visitors can watch the museum’s honey bees at work through the safety of a glass enclosure. In a related project in the Art Lab, children can create a take-home Bee Buzzer—from popsicle sticks, erasers and paper—that produces a humming sound when it is whirled around by a piece of string.
Throughout the evening, on the half-hour, educators will also give on-site demos about acids and bases. They will explain the pH scale and show how different substances, from lime juice to soap, have different chemical makeups.
The museum’s exhibits will also be open, including the wildly popular “Giant Insects,” with its larger-than-life replicas that reveal the fascinating aspects of the crawly creatures; “Boost!” where visitors can test their physical skills; and “Speed!” which features the fastest and slowest things at work in the universe.
Science After Dark highlights also include all-live planetarium shows in the Dome. One of the museum’s astronomers will present current phenomena in the night sky and talk about breaking news in space exploration. As a light-hearted top-off to the night’s activities, the children’s hit movie “Captain Underpants” will be shown on the big screen.
Activities will also extend to the lawn, where members of the Richmond Astronomical Society invite all to view the heavenly bodies through their telescopes, weather permitting, and will be available to answer questions, point out special celestial features, and discuss recent discoveries in space exploration.
“Our Science After Dark events are a fun night out for the entire family,” Guild said. “They can serve as a memorable introduction to all that the Science Museum of Virginia has to offer and the evening events provide an opportunity for working parents to bring their children to the museum.”
