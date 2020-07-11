The Culpeper County Library has reopened to the public with limited hours, services and patron capacity.
After closing March 17 due to COVID-19, the library reopened with the hours of 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and closed Sundays. To ensure ample social distance, only up to 50 people are allowed inside at a time.
Patrons are asked to limit their time in the library so others may use services, and to follow any signs or markings.
Patron use of library computers are limited to 90-minutes per day to ensure proper disinfection. All library programs, including summer reading, will remain online.
Study, conference and meeting rooms remain closed. There will be no inter-library loans or one-on-one training. Patrons are encouraged to wear a face mask.
Visit the Culpeper County Library’s website, cclva.org, for the latest information during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Here are this week’s new titles:
Fiction
“The Vanishing Half,” Brit Bennett; “The Stolen Daughter,” ReShonda Tate Billingsley; “The Safety Net,” Andrea Camilleri; “The Grim Reader: a Bibliophile Mystery,” Kate Carlisle; “Old Lovegood Girls,” Gail Godwin; “In the Dark,” Cara Hunter; “A Burning,” Megha Majumdar; “The Summer House,” James Patterson; “Murder on Pleasant Avenue,” Victoria Thompson.
Nonfiction
“The Walk: Five Essential Practices of the Christian Life,” Adam Hamilton; “One Dark Morning: the True Story of Surviving a Fallen Trooper,” Linda Q. Cavazos; “Fire in Paradise: an American Tragedy,” Alastair Gee; “Trejo’s Tacos: Recipes and Stories from L.A.,” Danny Trejo; “The Art of Her Deal: the Untold Story of Melania Trump,” Mary Jordan; “All This Marvelous Potential: Robert Kennedy’s 1968 Tour of Appalachia,” Matthew Algeo; “The Deviant’s War: the Homosexual vs. the United States of America,” Eric Cervini; “Play Your Way to Good Manners,” Kate Naito & Sarah Westcott; “You are Awesome,” Neil Pasricha; “Outsmarting the Sociopath Next Door,” Martha Stout.
