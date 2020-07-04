The Culpeper County Library has reopened to the public with limited hours, services and patron capacity.
After closing March 17 due to COVID-19, the library reopened with the hours of 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and closed Sundays. To ensure ample social distance, only up to 50 people are allowed inside at a time.
Patrons are asked to limit their time in the library so others may use services, and to follow any signs or markings.
Patron use of library computers are limited to 90-minutes per day to ensure proper disinfection. All library programs, including summer reading, will remain online.
Study, conference and meeting rooms remain closed. There will be no inter-library loans or one-on-one training. Patrons are encouraged to wear a face mask.
Visit the Culpeper County Library’s website, cclva.org, for the latest information during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Here are this week’s new titles:
Fiction
“Devolution: a Firsthand Account of the Rainier Sasquatch Massacre,” Max Brooks; “The Queen’s Secret: a Novel of England’s World War II Queen,” Karen Harper; “Take a Hint, Dani Brown,” Talia Hibbert; “28 Summers,” Elin Hilderbrand; “Riviera Gold: a Novel of Suspense Featuring Mary Russell and Sherlock Holmes,” Laurie R. King; “Goldilocks,” Laura Lam; “The Dilemma,” B.A. Paris; “Home Before Dark,” Riley Sager; “Age of Empyre,” Michael J. Sullivan; “The Ancestor,” Danielle Trussoni.
Nonfiction
“The Hope of Glory: Reflections on the Last Words of Jesus from the Cross,” Jon Meacham; “Evangelicals Incorporated: Books and the Business of Religion in America,” Daniel Vaca; “The Room Where it Happened: a White House Memoir,” John R. Bolton; “Facing the Climate Emergency: How to Transform Yourself with Climate Truth,” Margaret Klein Salamon; “Home Grown Gardening Attracting Birds and Butterflies: How to Plant a Backyard Habitat to Attract Winged Wildlife,” Barbara W. Ellis; “Countdown 1945: the Extraordinary Story of the Atomic Bomb and the 116 Days that Changed the World,” Chris Wallace; “The Lincoln Conspiracy: the Secret Plot to Kill America’s 16th President and Why it Failed,” Brad Meltzer; “The Walk: Five Essential Practices of the Christian Life,” Adam Hamilton; “In Pursuit of Disobedient Women: a Memoir of Love, Rebellion, and Family, Far Away,” Dionne Searcey; “Divergent Mind: Thriving in a World that Wasn’t Designed for You,” Jenara Nerenberg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.