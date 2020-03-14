Cravings are so hard. Some say that cravings serve as signals to us that our body is urgently in need of something. Often, what we crave isn’t what we need, but is instead what is most accessible at the time.
Usually, what I want is a Pop-Tart or some chocolate. I love Pop-Tarts and I love chocolate. But I’ve learned that when my body is screaming at me like that, it is actually begging for sleep. Usually, it means that I’m tired. But when a nap isn’t available to me, processed sugar and fat give me the quick jolt until I can hit the sack. It’s not good, but it’s true. I’m working on that.
For me, these last few months have seemed particularly difficult with worries about loved ones, fighting with my own aches and pains, and stress.
One thing I know is that when I’m stressed, that is the time to do the things that my body needs so that I will have the resources to manage the situation. Unfortunately, though, those are the times when we are most likely to let go of our strategies. In part, because that’s when our habits and routines are most disrupted. Life has a way of doing that but committing to what works during these times can be just what the doctor ordered.
Blah blah blah. It sounds good. But I wasn’t following my own advice, and I was feeling it.
Enough is enough. I decided to stop fighting it. I was craving a walk outside.
I hit the trail. It was time. And when I did, I saw it.
Just as I had suspected, there was a dark cloud hanging over my head. I wondered how long it had been there. It explained so much. No wonder I was feeling so heavy with worry and fear. This cloud validated me. It confirmed for me that indeed, this was a gloomy time. Yup.
But with that acknowledgement came a new realization.
The sun.
It stopped me in my tracks. I know I shouldn’t have, but I looked directly at it. It was just behind that cloud. How long had it been there, waiting for me to notice? I must have been so focused on the cloud and its cold shadows, I didn’t see what was just beyond it: hope. And it was bright!
OK, so here’s where it really got interesting. It was then that I decided to look ahead of me down the path I was walking. If you had seen me, you know—I literally spun in a circle, taking in the big sky all around me. It was beautiful! It was so clear and so perfectly blue.
Except for one thing. Just ahead, there was a large fluffy cloud. And yes, there were some dark patches. As I became concerned, I returned may gaze to the shadowy puff that had been with me for so long. But no longer was it above my head! Somehow, it was now just behind me! Encouraged, I continued forward.
You won’t believe this, but with each step forward, the wind carried that looming cloud farther and farther from me, until I was almost running toward it, chasing it away.
In that moment, I had no fear or pain or worry.
That big sky reminded me that no matter how dark it may seem, beyond the clouds is hope—so bright, so warm, and so beautiful.
That walk was better than any Pop-Tart or piece of chocolate because it offered my body, my mind, and my soul what it was craving—peace.
