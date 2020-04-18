A FRIEND recently posted an old photo on social media in the hope that someone could identify the people pictured.
He had found the picture among his late father’s effects, but had no idea who the people were or when or where the photo was taken.
The man, who was putting together a family history, assumed that those pictured were relatives, but who? Were they members of his father’s family or were they relatives on his mother’s side?
There was also the possibility that they were they simply some of his parents’ friends and they were no relation at all.
This happens all the time. Somebody digs up an old photo with no identification and starts a frantic hunt to figure out who the people were. Much of the time, those who would know are all dead and the photo ends up being thrown in the trash.
If you’re looking for a project to keep you busy during this quarantine period, go through those old photographs and put names and dates on the back. If the photo was taken in front of a family home, you might also want to include that.
As a historian, I am often frustrated when I find a vintage photo with no identification. Who were those people?
We take it for granted that everyone knows Aunt Emma and Uncle Bill, but three generations down the road, your grandkids’ kids won’t have a clue. Most, of course, won’t care until they get older, and by then, everyone who knew the people in the photograph will likely be dead. The picture will then become an unsolved mystery.
Sometime back, I wrote a column about taking a bunch of old family photographs and having them made into a Shutterfly book. I made copies for each of my children and the total cost was about $100.
I included identifications with each photo and made clear how the person or persons were related. If the person was just a good friend, I noted that, too. And if there was a building in the background, I also provided a bit of information on that.
If your parents were divorced, include and identify step-parents and even those relatives you don’t like. They may mean something to future generations.
What concerns me most is the manner in which we take photographs these days. Those old black-and-white photos from 100 years ago are just as clear today as when they were taken.
Color photos taken between 1955 and 1995, however, are already beginning to fade and should be scanned and digitized. They can be saved.
But digitizing old photos also presents a problem. Where will they be stored? On your cellphone? On a CD? In the “cloud”? When you’re gone, your digital photos will be gone, too.
That brings us to the way we take photos today—almost exclusively on our cellphones. More and more, people don’t bother to make prints from their digital files. They just keep them on their phones until their storage is full and then they either put them on some kind of a drive or delete them.
The friend that I spoke of at the beginning of this column found his picture in an old box. Future generations will never find your cellphone photos in an old box. In fact, they likely won’t find them at all. At some point, they will just disappear into cyberspace.
Another problem is with identifications. Unless you create a Shutterfly-type book or actually make prints, there will be no way to identify each photo. You can’t write on the back of a digital file in your cellphone or out there in cyberspace.
Remember, too, that technology changes about once a week. CDs might be as foreign in 2050 as VHS tapes are now. How you store family photos is a continuing challenge.
But if you’re bored right now, go through those old family photos and identify them with a notation on the back. You may be helping some researching grandchild down the road.
Oh, and print the information. Future generations that see cursive might think it is a foreign language.
That’s the world we live in.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.