It is tomato planting time.
Hopefully, we are through with frost for this spring, especially east of Interstate 95. Still, the old adage that you cannot be sure there won’t be a killing frost until after May 10 should remain in the back of your mind.
Cold can come late. There was that May 22 about 20 years ago, when the low temperature hit 28 degrees and I lost half my tomatoes. Virginia weather, especially in the Piedmont, can be tricky.
But in gardening, like all of life, sometimes you have to take a chance, using common sense and discretion, of course.
If the weather holds, I plan to start transplanting my tomatoes this week. I’ll stagger them for the next two weeks so that I will have tomatoes right on through August. It is those early ones, however, that are most in demand and command the best prices.
Later harvests will be canned for personal use. I usually plant Rutgers, a juicy tomato with plenty of acid, to put in my jars.
The next few weeks will be hectic. When the first tomatoes are in, I’ll set out the yellow squash and zucchini that I started in the basement earlier this month.
I want to put my green beans and sweet corn in about the first week of May, but this is not much of a job since I plant both with a two-row planter hooked to my tractor.
I have found that this method is especially good for beans, which the planter drops about 5–6 inches apart. For years, I sowed the beans thick in the same manner that my grandparents did, but one spring it occurred to me that using the planter might be a better way.
Planting the beans six inches apart gives the plants plenty of space and affords the roots a better opportunity to find moisture. Using this method, I routinely get 80 to 100 beans per plant over three to five pickings.
Of course, that’s a lot of beans to can, especially when I plant six 150-foot rows. But then we eat a lot of beans. When the crop is ready, about 10 family members and neighbors gather to pick, snap and can those beans. It’s a two-day assembly-line affair, but lots of fun. Last year, we did 170 quarts and now we’re almost out. I hope to can more than 200 this year.
May 10 is plenty early enough to transplant my watermelons, cantaloupes, honeydews, peppers and cucumbers. They won’t do much until it gets hot, but at least their roots should be well established when the 80-degree days arrive.
It is not the hot days but the warm nights that really make plants jump. Hot-weather crops will grow during an 80-degree day, but slow or shut down during a 55-degree night. But when the nighttime temperature stays in the mid-60s, there is continuous growth.
About the first of May is also a good time to plant okra, which also does best in hot weather.
During all this planting, I still have to keep my early garden clean. I got a good stand of potatoes, both red and white, and my beets, kale, peas and onions are all ready to be plowed a second time.
I also have a new strawberry patch to work. My old one was about to wear out, so I am replanting. What I’m moving is an old-time variety, which is the closest thing to wild strawberries I have yet seen. These berries have been in my family since at least 1895 and I don’t want to lose them. So, when one patch becomes overgrown, I dig up plants and move them. These sweet berries are great for ice cream.
I mentioned that I plant beans with a corn planter, but I also found a way to transplant tomatoes, peppers, melons and cucumbers without bending down. About five years ago, I found a planter that is a round chute about four feet long. It has a trip at the end, so I jab the planter in the ground, drop in a plant, trip the gate in the dirt, remove the planter and the plant is set. I just heel it in if necessary.
Using this ingenious device, a person could plant 1,000 to 2,000 tomatoes per day—maybe more, especially if he had a second person carrying the plants. It is the best $100 I have ever spent.
Yes, it is getting time for the warm weather plants to go in the ground, so get out and start digging in the dirt. Your hard work will be worth it when harvest time arrives.
