I ran into Jerry McIntire, a friend from my childhood, the other day.
Jerry is several years older than me, and by the time I got to high school, he was in the Navy. Still, for a couple of years, we ran into each other on a pretty regular basis at my aunt’s country store.
Seeing Jerry again took me back many years and I began recalling others who crossed my path during those bygone days.
In particular, I remembered Tubby Pilling and his wife, Frances, with whom Jerry lived. You don’t think much about such things at the time, but later you look back and understand the good works of people like the Pillings.
Tubby had been a policeman in Vienna and after his retirement, he and Frances bought the old Spicer place just up the hill from my aunt’s store. A very outgoing man, it did not take this ex-cop-turned-farmer long to become an integral part of his new community.
Tubby was not tall, but he had broad shoulders and a powerful chest. He was as strong as a bull and any law- breaker who tangled with him would have come out on the short end. But the man had a hearty laugh and a positive outlook on life. And he was always ready to help.
He had helped his nephew Jerry, taking him in and raising him after Jerry’s father was lost at sea during Hurricane Hazel in 1954.
But his willingness to help didn’t stop with his kin. This newcomer to the community held his hand out to many others who were in need.
Tubby (his given name was Howard) ran beef cattle on his small farm, which I suppose amounted to about 50 or 60 acres, and at times he needed an extra hand around the place, especially after Jerry went off to the military.
A neighbor’s father needed a place to stay, so Tubby and Frances took Slim Butler into their home and treated him as family. Slim, who was up in years, did what he could on the farm in exchange for room and board. Tubby never pressed him to do any more than he was able. He also provided Slim with spending money.
When Que Richards, an old gentleman who had lived in the community all his life, needed a place to stay, Tubby offered him a tenant house located on the farm.
Que had been living in a one-room shack up on Fred Scott’s place and the word was that his landlord, a hard man, wanted more money than his renter could afford to pay. Pilling stepped in and offered his extra house. He never asked Que for a penny in rent and helped the old fellow out with food and clothing. Tubby was that kind of a man.
When my Uncle Bill needed his 2-acre hayfield cut and baled (he had one old milk cow to feed) Tubby was right there with his equipment. He never charged my great uncle, then in his late 70s, a penny.
When the kids in the neighborhood needed a place to play baseball, Tubby and Frances offered us the heifer lot adjacent to their house. For several years, we played there almost on a daily basis in the summer.
He offered some of the neighborhood kids work, too. Junior Jasper and I took turns mowing his yard and I’m sure Tubby and his wife paid us more than we were worth.
He always got me to help him get up hay, too. He would put that old Ford tractor (I think it was an 8-N) into low gear and, with no driver on the seat, let it creep between the rows of hay bales in the field. Tubby would walk along one side picking up bales and I would walk the other with Slim stacking on the wagon.
If the tractor began to wander right or left, Tubby would walk over to it and turn the steering wheel to get it straight again.
I suppose I was about 13 then, and I always asked if I could ride the wagon and stack the bales. Tubby said I was too young and inexperienced. But one day, he acquiesced and allowed me to stack. The first turn we made on one of those hills, half the load came off. That was the last time Tubby ever let me stack.
Tubby could sometimes be a little overzealous, a trait he likely picked up as a cop. He drove like a wild man at times and there is one story that kept folks in the neighborhood smiling for years.
In those days, neighboring farmers often borrowed equipment, and one week William Ellis (Bill) Jones needed an extra hay wagon, so he asked Tubby is he could borrow his. Of course, Pilling said yes.
Later in the week, Tubby helped Bill with his last field of hay and hooked the wagon up to his old truck to take it home.
“Be careful,” Jones warned him. “That wagon doesn’t trail very well. It will go from side to side on you if you go too fast.”
Tubby just smiled, took the pipe from his mouth and said, “Where that truck goes, that wagon will go.”
Down at the Bolen place, there was a one-lane cement bridge over Muddy Run and Tubby went through there at about 40 mph. Unfortunately, the wagon happened to be wandering left at the time and crashed into the cement side. The bridge was fine, but the wagon was a wreck.
Pilling, having moved from the city, always wanted a skunk as a pet, so one day I caught a young polecat in a groundhog trap and took it up to Tubby.
“Just put it in this cardboard box on the back porch,” he instructed me.
“That thing will spray and stink this house up,” his wife protested, and I agreed.
“Aw, he’s too young to spray,” Tubby assured us.
Well, he wasn’t, and the moment that skunk hit the box, spray went everywhere.
Tubby never did get that polecat descented and domesticated. It was gone within 24 hours. I never did know what happened, but I suspect Frances had something to do with its disappearance.
Tubby and Frances Pilling: They were fine people who did a lot of good. They should not be forgotten.
