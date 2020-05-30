I’M TRYING to figure out a way to safely peddle my tomato crop this summer, assuming, of course, that the plants don’t get the COVID-19 virus and die.
I was paying for dinner the other night and presented the waitress with a $20 bill. She shied back and told me, “We don’t accept currency.”
Well, I didn’t know what to do because I didn’t want to use a credit or debit card and have to touch the keypad. I’d bet that two dozen people had touched that keypad that very day.
For a few moments, it was a standoff. The waitress was afraid to take currency and I was afraid to touch the keypad. Finally I hit the keypad with the six-foot stick (with a sharp nail on the end) that I am now carrying around for distance referencing and I went home with food.
This pandemic stuff is confusing, like the other day when I went to the dentist to get a filling on a tooth (the dentist office finally opened up). The sign at the door said “Wear a mask,” so I did.
I understood that this demand was for safety reasons, so I refused to take it off when the dentist put me in the chair.
“How can I work on your tooth when you’re wearing a mask?” the dentist asked. So I reminded him of the sign at his door and told him that a good doctor could improvise.
Oh, and when the receptionist asked me all those questions about fever and headaches, I asked her the same ones. I want to feel safe, too. And I asked her to take her temperature and show me the reading. My health is just as important as her health.
Which brings me back to my tomatoes. When customers buy them, I don’t want them handing me nasty currency. My grandmother’s warning, “You don’t know where that money has been” has never been more pertinent.
And I’m certainly not going to have customers touch a credit card keypad and infect it with the virus, which might then jump onto me. So, what to do?
I have come up with two options. First, I could do some old-timey trading. I’ll give you six tomatoes for a live chicken. You give me a killing hog and I’ll give you a bushel of tomatoes. For a crate of tomatoes, I’ll ask for a butchering-size steer.
That would solve two problems. I could sell my tomatoes safely and I could get the meat that they don’t have in the supermarkets anymore.
For customers who prefer to order everything online, I came up with an even safer arrangement—virtual tomato sales. You email me a photo of a chicken and I’ll email you back a photo of six tomatoes. I’ll send you a photo of a bushel of tomatoes, for a picture of a hog and you’ll get a photo of a crate of tomatoes for a picture of a 1,200-pound grain-fattened steer.
If you insist on dealing with currency, you send me a photo of a $1 bill and I’ll email you a photo of a big red juicy tomato to put on your virtual bread that is smothered with virtual mayonnaise and adorned with virtual bacon.
I don’t like doing business this way, but we have to be safe. After all, we’re all in this virtual world together (though apart).
Hey! That sounds like the makings of a country song. If Buck Owens was alive, he could sing, “Together Apart Again!”
Boy, I’ll be glad when this coronavirus mess is over, Of course, whenever we come out of hiding—tomorrow, next Thursday or five years from now—it will likely still be around. We can’t hide from it forever.
In fact, I’m beginning to wonder if COVID-19 hasn’t been around a lot longer than doctors believe. I was watching a Western movie the other night and all those cowpokes on the prairie were wearing masks. In fact, I saw two guys go into an Old West bank to make a withdrawal and they were wearing masks.
And what about the Lone Ranger? He always wore a mask.
We may never get rid of COVID-19 because right now we are tempting fate. I went to Walmart the other day and they made me walk in one door and out another. Everybody knows it is unlucky to walk in one door and out the other.
No, I am not superstitious, and I’ll send you a photo of my lucky horseshoe to prove it.
But you won’t get a virtual tomato unless I get a virtual $1 bill!
Wait a minute! If you send me a virtual chicken, I might catch the virtual avian flu. And a virtual hog? The virtual swine flu. A steer? Maybe the virtual cowpox.
I give up. I’ll just put my virtual tomatoes in virtual cans and save them for the virtual winter.
