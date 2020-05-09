The other day, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration reportedly intercepted a transmission that was being beamed from an unknown source believed to be a spaceship with radar shields.
This reporter was able to obtain a copy of the encrypted message after it was decoded by the Central Intelligence Agency.
This frightening report with its assessment of human life on Earth was beamed back to the spaceship’s home planet, Quarentina, which is located in the 19th Dimension of the Galaxy Kovidea.
This is that report, prepared by Fucidia Doctora, who headed this exploratory mission to Earth.
Millennium 24,198; Day 4,139
To the Congress of the 19th Dimension:
As per our orders we landed on what we have long referred to as The Blue Planet and spent seven revolutions (the people here call them “days” in a land call the United States (which means” a unification of smaller communities”).
These beings on Earth (which is what they call their planet) live in sturdy dwellings from which they seldom emerge. And when they do come out, they have coverings over the orifices with which they breathe.
At first we thought this was because of bad air (they breathe oxygen just as we do), but experiments determined that the air was pure and safe. We later learned that this masking was due to their fear of a virus that seems prevalent at this particular time. Primitive medicine allows them to fall victim to such things.
Few of the earthlings work. Most just stay in their houses and watch fantasies on a device they call a television. Others spend their time conversing with each other on primitive computers.
The government pays them to sit home, often in amounts greater than they would have received while working their jobs. And the people seem content with this arrangement, going out only to get food—with their government’s permission.
They are obsessed with something called “toilet paper” and buy great stores of this precious item whenever it is available. We were not able to ascertain the use for this paper material, which comes in rolls, but it coveted more than the people of our galaxy covet gold. Their government payments may even be in toilet paper.
These beings are of such a primitive nature that they still cohabitate with animals, principally two species they call “dogs” and another referred to as “cats.”
We learned that in the past these animals, domesticated from the wild, were useful to this superior species called “humans.” The dogs in particular aided in the hunt for food and were useful for protection.
Now they just sit in the houses with their masters. But after careful observation, we found it unclear just which species was the master because the dogs often seem in control.
This situation would bear watching, we feel, because we have concluded that the dogs are in the midst of an evolutionary rise while the humans seem on a downward evolutionary spiral.
Already the humans consider dogs are part of the family and there is cause to believe that at some point in the not-too-distant future dogs will evolve past humans and become the dominant species on the planet.
Logic would also lead us to believe that dogs would not keep humans as pets in their dominant future.
Cats, we found, are a more independent species and view humans with suspicion.
The leader of the humans is an elderly male with hair that glows like fire. He is a weak leader who talks much but says little.
On the Blue Planet, humans have built many large buildings in which they once practiced religious rituals but the government has now forbidden the people from gathering, a rule accepted by most.
These humans live in fear of their mortality, so much so that they have given up enjoying life because living could lead to death.
Given all this, we conclude that the inhabitants of the Blue Planet are unquestionably inferior to those of our race. Their weapons are primitive and conquering Earth would be a simple matter.
However, we feel that a safer way would be to make a deal. I firmly believe that the inhabitants would sell the entire planet for one spaceship of toilet paper.
If this is your pleasure, I urge that you act fast before the dogs take over for they would not be so gullible.
If the cats take over, however, we would advise against an invasion or trying to strike a bargain.
Cats can’t be trusted.
We now move in the direction of Verga and our next assignment.
Fucidia Doctora now signing off.
