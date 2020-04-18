There I was, sitting at a stoplight. I can travel freely these days because I have been judged “essential.” Others call it “expendable” or the more antiquated term “cannon fodder” but, there I was.
The radio blared, my mind wondered and before red turned to green, I said to myself, “Why, that’s where I almost bought the farm so many years ago.”
Not literally, of course. There is no farmland at the edge of downtown. There’s an old Winn Dixie turned Tractor Supply and a former pizza place that now houses accountants, but if I said, “Why, that’s where I almost bought the former pizza place so many years ago,” it would only make sense to me.
It was in the late 80s, maybe even 1990, which at one time seemed like the future. When I was a kid, I thought we’d be in flying cars by then. It didn’t turn out that way.
I was a young reporter with little experience, but I was learning. Those were the heady days of small-town journalism, when, if you wanted anyone to know about that week’s special on ground chuck, we were the only game in town.
The newsroom was filled with odd characters and cigarette smoke. I only miss half that combination.
One day, a small earthquake, just a tiny tremor, shook several communities in western North Carolina and east Tennessee. It was just enough to rattle commemorative Bicentennial plates still hanging on the wall, no damage to anything. But in an area that gets few earthquakes, everyone was talking about the earthquake.
The crusty, aging editor—who was likely 20 years younger than I am right now—called me into his office.
“This earthquake is a pretty big deal,” he said. “I want you to do a story on the Brevard fault.”
“How is the earthquake Bernard’s fault?” I asked.
“No $%@! Not Bernard’s fault. The Brevard fault.”
I learned this was an ancient fault zone that runs from Alabama to Virginia and smack through our community from one end to the other. If you would like to know about the Brevard fault, visit your local library or Google it. That’s all the geology I have for you today.
The local expert on the Brevard fault was a man named Carter Hudgins, a retired lawyer and industrialist. In 1966, he was named Man of the Year for reopening the then-shuttered public library, where, as I mentioned, you can learn more about geology.
He was a board member of the Colburn Mineral Museum and the Southern Appalachian Mineral Society. Then in his mid-80s, he was still a striking figure, seemingly carved out of the solid rock he knew so much about.
He determined the best way for me to learn about the Brevard fault was for him to drive us in his late-model Oldsmobuick—it was some kind of large GM product, if I recall correctly—from one end of the county to the other, pointing out the fault line and narrating the journey.
We neared where the former pizza place had been and Mr. Hudgins started pointing and narrating and paying no attention to the road. We drifted into oncoming traffic and I almost grabbed the wheel before he corrected at the last second.
So began a roughly three-hour journey where we crossed the centerline countless times, narrowly avoided tractor trailers and cleaned out the ditches on several backroads. He never stopped pointing and narrating. It was terrifying.
Finally, about two hours in, I was resigned to my fate. This is how it would end: Me and my mullet, pulled from the wreckage. Never able to again visit my local library. Gone to my maker having never seen a flying car, unless this one plummeted off a bridge.
I couldn’t help but blame Bernard.
Fortunately, I did not buy the farm or the former pizza place that day. I lived to tell the tale and write the story as best I recall it. I hope you enjoyed it. Stay safe. Drive carefully.
