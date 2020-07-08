The Eastern View High School Athletic Booster Club recently awarded $500 scholarships to select seniors.
Boosters selected the winners based on academic performance, community service a and written essay.
The scholarship recipients were: Garrett Hutchinson, Joseph Karstetter, Agusta Bailey, Bailey Dillon, Sarah Hatfield, Micah Lee, Cassidy Morrison, David Jorgensen, Cooper Thomas and Till Butler.
