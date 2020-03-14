All of the cats from this local, all-volunteer, nonprofit, 501-c(3) rescue group are spayed/neutered, up to date on vaccines, and test negative for feline leukemia.
To learn more or adopt one of its cats, call 540/717-4420, visit ForgottenFelinesCulpeper.org or look on Facebook for ForgottenFelinesofCulpeper.
The rescuers’ latest cats available for adoption are:
Ella Jo, female, DLH black and white tuxedo, 2 years old
Mulan, female, DSH Blue tabby, 2-3 years old
Bentley, male, DSH white and gray Agean tabby, 1 year old
Khali, female, DSH/Calico, 2 years old
