All of the cats from this local, all-volunteer, nonprofit, 501-c(3) rescue group are spayed/neutered, up to date on vaccines, and test negative for feline leukemia.
To learn more or adopt one of its cats, call 540/717-4420, visit ForgottenFelinesCulpeper.org or look on Facebook for ForgottenFelinesofCulpeper.
Crafters and vendors are still needed for Forgotten Felines of Culpeper’s third annual Crafts Meow fair on April 4, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Culpeper Christian School. There will be food, crafts, face painting, raffles, and the chance to explore cat adoption.
The rescuers’ latest cats available for adoption are:
Skyler, male, DSH white and black, 8 months old.
Baby Yoda, female, DSH black, 4 months old.
Ella Jo, female, DLH black and white tuxedo, 2 years old.
Cocoa, male, Bengal mix, 6 months. (Must be adopted with his brother, Gumdrop.)
