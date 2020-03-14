Fiction
“The Light After the War,” Anita Abriel; “Lavender Blue Murder,” Laura Childs; “You Are Not Alone,” Greer Hendricks; “A Silent Stabbing,” Alyssa Maxwell; “Oona Out of Order,” Margarita Montimore; “In an Instant,” Suzanne Redfearn; “A Witch in Time,” Constance Sayers; “Lean on Me,” Pat Simmons; “Age of Death,” Michael J. Sullivan; “The Wife and the Widow,” Christian White.
Nonfiction
“The Way We All Became the Brady Bunch: How the Canceled Sitcom Became the Beloved Pop Culture Icon We are Still Talking About Today,” Kimberly Potts; “To Begin the World Over Again: How the American Revolution Devastated the Globe,” Matthew Lockwood; “Passing: a Memoir of Love and Death,” Michael Korda; “Speed Bumps on a Dirt Road: When Old Time Music Met Bluegrass,” John Cohen; “Tragedy in Aurora: the Culture of Mass Shootings in America,” Tom Diaz with Lonnie & Sandy Phillips; “Scan Artist: How Evelyn Wood Convinced the World that Speed-Reading Worked,” Marcia Biederman; “Secondhand: Travels in the New Global Garage Sale,” Adam Minter; “The Russian Job: the Forgotten Story of How America Saved the Soviet Union from Ruin,” Douglas Smith; “Grit & Grace: Train the Mind, Train the Body, Own Your Life,” Tim McGraw; “Japanese Wonder Crochet: a Creative Approach to Classic Stitches,” Nihon Vogue.
